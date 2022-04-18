In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 April 2022 10:03 am / 4 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested 13 drivers for drink-driving within Kuala Lumpur over the weekend, as part of its “Operasi Samseng Jalanan, Op Motosial/Pelbagai Kesalahan” held from April 15-17, 2022 within the city centre, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Raja Laut as well as along the AKLEH and DUKE highways.

According to the assistant commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh, who is Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief, the drink-driving suspects are aged between 21 and 44 years old and will be charged under Section 45(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those caught committing such an offence under Section 45 will now be slapped with a minimum fine of RM1,000 (all the way up to RM5,000) and/or a jail term below two years. First-time offenders will also have their driving licence disqualified for a minimum of two years.

During the road operations, police also arrested three individuals aged between 16 and 26 years old for riding their motorcycles dangerously and racing; they will be charged under Section 42(1). Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was arrested for using fake number plates.

In total, 253 summons were issued and the police also seized 12 motorcycles as well as four cars for illegal modifications under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.