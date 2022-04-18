In International News, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 April 2022 6:45 pm / 1 comment

Ever since the Malaysian-Singapore border reopened to road vehicles on April 1, there have been widespread reports of ballooning waiting times for Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) approvals for Malaysians to enter our southern neighbour. We’ve heard of wait times of upwards of five weeks – even seven weeks as reported by the Straits Times.

In response, the Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it has further ramped up resources to handle the overwhelming demand, per a Bernama article. According to a circular released on its website today, the agency expects to reduce processing time down to three weeks, having released application outcomes to around 50,000 people – or 40% of total applicants – since opening applications on March 31.

However, the LTA still advises motorists to plan ahead before travelling; it also now urges leisure travellers to defer their applications and allow those with essential travel needs to make their trips first. Applications may only be conducted online via VEP Digital Services or the LTA OneMotoring website, as Singapore’s land checkpoints have ceased accepting applications to ease traffic flow.

Applicants are advised to ready clear copies of the required documents for their applications, including an identity card (IC) or passport, an immigration pass card (such as a work permit) and their vehicle’s registration certificate (geran), certificate of insurance and road tax sticker. As before, a VEP approval email and a valid Autopass card (which may be collected at LTA’s Johor Bahru Service Centre on Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1) have to be obtained before entering Singapore.