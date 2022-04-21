In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 April 2022 10:34 am / 1 comment

Launched at the Osaka Motor Show last month, the retro cafe racer 2022 Honda Hawk 11 is now on sale in Japan, priced at 1.397 million Yen (RM46,597). Currently available only in the Japanese domestic market, it is unlikely the Hawk 11 will make it to Malaysia as the current tax and duty structure for large capacity motorcycles would make it prohibitive.

For comparison, the Honda CB1100RS, another retro motorcycle offering from Honda, the CB1100RS, is priced at 1.4 million Yen (RM46,697) in Japan but when it was sold in Malaysia in 2019, you paid RM75,999 retail for it. Thus, on an indicative basis, should Malaysian distributor Boon Siew Honda decide to offer the Hawk 11, expect pricing to be above the RM80,000 price point.

Power for the Hawk 11 comes with a parallel-twin engine fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi, the same engine used in the Honda CRF1100L adventure=tourer and Rebel 1100 cruiser. The Hawk 11 gets 102 PS at 7,500 rpm and 104 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm, with the mill displacing 1,082 cc, going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Equipped with ride-by-wire throttle, the Hawk 11 gets four ride modes – Sport, Standard, Rain and User – affecting power delivery, power limit and engine braking via Honda Selectable Torque Control (HTSC). All the necessary information the rider needs is displayed on a LCD screen inside the cockpit, under the old school cafe racer fairing.

Equipment specification on the Hawk 11 is minimal with non-adjustable telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. Braking is done with twin hydraulic discs on the front wheel with a single disc at there rear with the Hawk 11 rolling on `17-inch wheels.

Honda claims the Hawk 11 weighs 214 kg, with seat height set at 820 mm and 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank. LED lighting is used throughout on the Hawk 11 while performance parts specialist Moriwaki supplies an optional chrome exhaust.