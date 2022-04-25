In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 25 April 2022 3:49 pm / 0 comments

Honda has launched a new variant of the Brio RS in Indonesia called the Urbanite Edition, adding several cosmetic touches to the already sporty-looking small hatchback. This latest model is actually an update on last year’s car and gives an even more extroverted look.

The changes are outlandish to say the least and include a humongous tailgate-mounted wing and blacked-out versions of the RS’ 15-inch turbine-style alloy wheels. Also new for 2022 are two new colours, Taffeta White and Crystal Black Pearl, that join the existing Phoenix Orange and Carnival Yellow hues.

On top of these additions is a bodykit that came on the original Urbanite Edition. These include a jutting front spoiler, side skirts and a massive rear diffuser with eye-catching vertical twin tailpipes (fake, of course). The car also continues to feature a two-tone paint scheme, with a black finish on the bodykit, wing mirrors, door handles, roof and the aforementioned rear wing.

The rest of the car is as per the RS, coming with an RS-badged black grille, wing mirror indicators, orange and faux carbon fibre interior trim, black fabric upholstery with orange stitching, adjustable front headrests, a 6.2-inch touchscreen head unit and front tweeters. Halogen headlights, front fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, Bluetooth connectivity, dual airbags and ABS are standard on every Brio.

Power comes from the usual 1.2 litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine, sending 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque to the front wheels via either a five-speed manual or a CVT. Prices are listed at 225.9 million rupiah (RM68,100) and 235.9 million rupiah (RM71,100) respectively, an increase of 16.9 million rupiah (RM5,100) and 9.8 million rupiah (RM3,000) over the regular RS models.

GALLERY: Honda Brio RS at GIIAS 2018