In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2022 2:09 pm / 8 comments

Lexus Malaysia has announced that the all-new, second-generation Lexus NX SUV is now open for booking in Malaysia, and there are two versions on offer; the NX 250 Luxury variant, priced at RM380,888 and the NX 350 F Sport variant, priced at RM389,888. Prices are on-the-road without insurance, and also without the sales tax exemption which is scheduled to end June 30 this year.

The NX 250 Luxury variant is powered by a 2.5 litre naturally aspirated engine rated to produce 204 hp at 6,600 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 4,000 to 5,000 rpm, while the NX 350 F Sport gets a 2.4 litre turbocharged engine producing 275 hp at 6,000 rpm and 430 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 3,600 rpm.

Drive primarily goes to the front wheels, though the electronically controlled all-wheel-drive system will shift torque distribution between the front and rear axles as required. Transmission is by an eight-speed automatic with AI Shift control, which employs a camera to scan the road ahead and adapt its shift protocol accordingly.

Underpinning the second-generation Lexus NX is the GA-K variant of the Lexus Global Architecture, which offers 30% greater rigidity over the previous generation car for better handling and control, says Lexus.

In terms of safety equipment, standard on the 2022 NX is Lexus Safety System Plus (LSS+) suite, which includes Pre-Collision System (PCS) for pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane tracing assist (LTA), dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC) with stop-and-go function and the adaptive high-beam system (AHS).

For added driver assistance, there is also road sign assist (RSA) that will read posted speed limits, panoramic view monitor (PVM) and parking brake support (PKSB) that control engine output and applied autonomous braking when carrying out parking manoeuvres.

Australian-market Lexus NX shown

Infotainment in the 2022 Lexus NX comes courtesy of a 14-inch touchscreen unit, with support for Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Both Luxury and F Sport trim variants of the NX are specified with ambient lighting, which offers up to 64 colour choices including 14 pre-defined colours, and the lighting is embedded in the vehicle’s door panels, centre console and foot well.

An added convenience in the 2022 NX is the e-latch door opener, which enables the occupant to open the door just by pushing a button and a mechanism will open the door, whereas conventional doors require two separate movements of pulling on a handle and then pushing the door open.

Eight colours will be available for the second-generation, 2022 Lexus NX including Sonic Chrome, while the more potent F Sport variant gets two exclusive colours, according to Lexus Malaysia. Meanwhile, the NX cabin gets a choice of interior colours in black and dark rose, while the Luxury variant gets trimmed in Hazel. The cabin of the sportier F Sport variant can be specified in Black, or Flare Red.

GALLERY: 2022 Lexus NX, Australian market