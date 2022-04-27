In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2022 11:36 am / 5 comments

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Bin Ibrahim has released a statement appealing for information regarding an incident where a black Perodua Bezza crashed into a motorcycle, in the motorcycle lane of the Federal Highway heading towards Klang.

The accident happened just past midnight on April 9 at KM12.5 of the Federal Highway, Klang-bound from KL. In a video recorded from a car travelling next to the motorcycle lane, the black Bezza is seen driving in the motorcycle lane and two bikes are in the frame, one ahead of the intruder and another behind.

The car then attempts to overtake the front bike and crashes into it. Following impact, the Bezza did not stop and continued its journey. The recording car speeds up to “chase” the Bezza and in the process, makes an emergency call to the police to report the incident.

The Bezza actually passed a Petronas station that allowed it to exit the motorcycle lane, but the driver continued on the narrow path.

According to the police, the rider of the motorcycle with the number plate BJK 4776 fell and suffered injuries to the face and hands. He was brought to Hospital Tunku Ampuan Rahimah Klang for treatment. This case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving.

The black Bezza’s number plate is VAL 7553. Witnesses or members of the public with information are asked to assist investigations by contacting Sjn 190068 Wan Zafirah Binti Wan Mohd Sukri (017-5718125) from the Shah Alam district police headquarters.