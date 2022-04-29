In Porsche, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 29 April 2022 6:07 pm / 1 comment

For the many who are celebrating Hari Raya this year, it would be the first time in two years that they get to really balik kampung. Depending on where you’re going, the journey can be quite demanding for the driver (both physically and mentally), and of course the vehicle you’re driving.

Before you hit the road with your loved ones, please make it a point to do a thorough check on your car, and come up with a checklist to make sure you leave no stones unturned. Everyone deserves to see their loved ones, especially during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Want some tips on the dos and don’ts? Check out our video with Porsche Malaysia. We hope you find it as entertaining as it is educational. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri from us at paultan.org and Porsche Malaysia. Happy holidays and stay safe!