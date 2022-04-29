In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 29 April 2022 7:49 pm / 0 comments

Remember last year’s Proton Saga Knight concept by MIMOS design head Saharudin Busri? Well, he’s back at it again, this time with a brand new three-dimensional rendering of the next-generation Perodua Myvi.

Like many of his creations, Saharudin prefers a more streamlined exterior design with as few sharp lines as possible, taking inspiration from some of Volvo’s latest models as well as the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The latter is clearly evident in the styling of the full-width LED DRLs, something Volkswagen is beginning to incorporate across its model range. This creates a strong fascia and an imposing presence, which is further accentuated with huge twin-five spoke tri-coloured wheels and the flared rear arches.

Other distinctive features include slim side mirrors with integrated LED indicator strips (with chrome accents!), flush door handles, fast-raked A-pillars, a near-flat roofline, and a pretty taut rump.

Take a closer look at the rear glass – it actually curves towards the C-pillars, creating a sleek wraparound effect that is hardly seen on production vehicles. This is impractical and costly to manufacture and/or replace, but cool to see nonetheless.

The styling of the LED taillights also appear to be inspired by cars from the Volkswagen Group, with a bit of Renault, even. There are no exhaust tips here, not even embellishers. Finishing touches include the Perodua script and “Myvi 2022” badge on the tailgate.

If you’re keen to see what the interior looks like, fret not, that will come at a later stage. For now, all we can see from the video are things like three-tone leather seat upholstery, a fully red dashboard with twin centre air vents, red steering wheel, ambient lighting, an integrated infotainment display, and full digital instrumentation. Now, what do you think? Tell us, below.