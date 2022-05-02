In Cars, Feature Stories, Technology / By Paul Tan / 2 May 2022 12:07 am / 0 comments

Dash cams are only as useful as the recordings they produce, so it is important to use a suitable MicroSD card for your dash cam to store your video recordings.

Unfortunately dash cams are a rather hostile environment for MicroSD cards. The MicroSD card has to operate under the blistering heat of our Malaysian weather, and the card has to deal with continuous writing of video data to it. On top of that, the dash cam has to continuously delete older video files to write new video files, and it has to do this while storing data at a near 100% capacity.

Therefore we shouldn’t be looking for a MicroSD card focused on performance, but rather on endurance. Here are a list of endurance-focused MicroSD cards available in Malaysia:

Sandisk High Endurance

32GB Buy RM33.30 on Shopee

64GB Buy RM49 on Shopee

128GB Buy RM91 on Shopee

256GB Buy RM179 on Shopee

Sandisk Max Endurance

32GB Buy RM44.88 on Shopee

64GB Buy RM66.88 on Shopee

128GB Buy RM128 on Shopee

256GB Buy RM248 on Shopee

Samsung Pro Endurance

32GB Buy RM31.80 on Shopee

64GB Buy RM74.88 on Shopee

128GB Buy RM139 on Shopee

Kingston High Endurance

32GB Buy RM40 on Shopee

64GB Buy RM52 on Shopee

128GB Buy RM90 on Shopee

I personally use the SanDisk High Endurance cards in my Thinkware U1000 and BlackVue DR900X dashcams, and endurance cards have sufficient write speed to handle 4K video writing with no issue.

The SanDisk Max Endurance cards are also quite intriguing because they have insanely long warranties – ranging from 3 years for the 32GB all the way up to 15 years for the 256GB, but they are also the most expensive among its competitors. Samsung’s Pro Endurance has a 3 year warranty for the 64GB and 5 years for the 128GB. The other endurance cards typically a 2 year warranty.

Which MicroSD cards do you use for your dash cam? Drop a comment with your experience below!