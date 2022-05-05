In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2022 5:53 pm / 0 comments

This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is extra special, as balik kampung was not possible in the past two years due to pandemic movement control restrictions. It’s a sweet reunion for most families. Most, not all.

On the first day of Raya alone, 28 road accident deaths were recorded in Malaysia. Of that total, 19 were motorcycle riders and pillions, six were car drivers and passengers, two were pedestrians and one was a “jeep” driver.

Deputy IGP Datuk Razarudin Husain told Bernama that the death toll on the first day of Raya (May 2) was the highest since Ops Selamat 18 started on April 29. That day, 10 perished. On April 30, 18 people died, while 20 people died from road accidents on May 1.

Of the 76 deaths recorded in four days, 10 were from Selangor, nine from Pahang and eight from Kelantan. Most of the deaths happened on federal roads (29), with state roads and highways contributing 21 and seven deaths each.

As for the total amount of accidents in Ops Selamat 18 till May 2, it’s 6,932. Selangor leads the way again, followed by Johor, KL, Perak and Penang. Razarudin also said that a total of 211,235 summonses were issued in the four days for various offences. Of that total, 81,753 saman were for speeding.

This weekend will see the reverse exodus back to the Klang Valley. Ensure your vehicle is in good condition, stay alert on the road and drive/ride safe. Traffic is sure to be heavy, so be prepared for a long journey.