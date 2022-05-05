In International News / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2022 12:18 pm / 6 comments

It appears that Justin Bieber has been blacklisted by Ferrari for violating its code of ethics and ownership terms. According to Italian publication il Giornale, the Canadian pop star changed the colour of his 458 Italia shortly after purchasing it, then had it auctioned off.

The 458 was Bieber’s second Ferrari which he purchased in 2011. It was originally white, before having it finished in electric blue by the famous West Coast Customs. The Prancing Horse badge was also changed to electric blue, while other modifications include fitment of new alloy wheels, custom lug nuts, and widebody kit.

One of the many terms for owning a Ferrari is the fact that you’re not allowed to tamper with the engine, make any bodywork modifications, have ludicrous paintwork, and cover the badge. Any customisations must be sanctioned and performed by authorised parties.

Another line Bieber crossed was having the car auctioned in 2017. Again, Ferrari forbids customers from selling their cars during the first year of ownership, but any plans for sale thereafter must go through the automaker. This is to discourage flipping.

Just so you know, if reports are to be believed, Ferrari will not sell its special or limited edition cars to collectors who own even one model of Lamborghini. It doesn’t matter how many Ferraris you own in the stable as well – that’s how fierce their rivalry is.

Prior to the 458, Bieber bought a special matte black 430 at the age of 16. He will no longer be allowed to buy new Ferraris, and joins other blacklisted celebrities such as Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian and 50 Cent.