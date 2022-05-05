In Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2022 11:50 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that VHY, JVH and KFJ are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WPKL’s latest running number series is ‘VHY’, and it will be open for tender on May 6, which is tomorrow. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 10. As usual, the results will be out the following day, May 11. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available now on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JVH’. The bidding period starts today (May 5) and will close at 10pm on May 9. The Kedah ‘KFJ’ series opened yesterday (May 4) and the tender period is till 10pm on May 8. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon (congrats on the SST savings) and want a nice/meaningful number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.