In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2022 6:12 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-AMG and American rapper will.i.am will be releasing a bespoke new car soon, following a set of teaser images uploaded to the automaker’s social media platforms. It will be a one-off model built specifically to raise money for engineering programmes for inner city schools.

From the images, it’s clear the car is based on the AMG GT, but with a completely redesigned front fascia. It appears to be inspired by the G-Class with rounded LED headlights, a boxy nose, a rectangular grille and a squared chin.

At the back, the LED tail lights appear to be lifted off the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, replete with custom will.i.AMG and GT W1X badges on the tailgate. Not much else can be made out, unfortunately.

For now, it is unclear whether the one-off model will get any mechanical enhancements, but expect the same world-famous M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 to reside under the bonnet. The will.i.am special will be unveiled later tonight, so watch this space for updates!