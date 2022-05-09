The transport ministry said that action can be taken against anyone who allows an unlicenced person to drive a vehicle. This comes following a fatal accident in Kedah over the weekend, where two grass cutters were mowed down by a vehicle driven by a teenager, leaving one of them dead and the other severely injured.
In the incident that happened at Jalan Pintasan Semeling, Sungai Petani, the driver was found to be a 16-year-old boy driving without a valid driver’s licence, Bernama reports. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, action can be taken against the teenager’s parents.
“Under the Road Transport Act, whoever allows their children or any underage person to drive their vehicle can be held liable. Action will not only be taken against the driver but also the vehicle owner, who will be subject to the heaviest action for negligence and causing injury to any party,” he said.
“If convicted, stern action can be taken because the teenager does not have a driving licence and insurance coverage,” he said, adding that because of this, any injury or damage would not be covered by insurance.
Wee said that there was a need to prevent such occurrences from happening again. “We need to protect the safety of pedestrians,” he said. Meanwhile, Kuala Muda police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the youth, who was unhurt in the incident, had been detained for further investigation.
Comments
According to Malaysian netizen logic, the teen car driver is not at fault coz the grass cutters were in the wrong place at the wrong time. If they were not there it would not have been an accident. Ini salah grass cutters and the car driver should be freed. Instead of the teen parents liable for action, the grass cutters parents should be jailed. Malaysian netizen logic never wrong based on the amount of support it gets.
Are stupid? Grass cutters is doing LICENSED WORK on the ROADSIDE. Lajak dumb kids are playing IN THE MIDDLE OF THE HIGHWAY ILLEGALLY.
The kids own the bicycle. Fault not at parents
Correct boy. Basikal lajak parents n Unlicenced teen driver parents should be jailed.
Senang je, kereta(Sam/teen) langgar orang(budak beskal/grass cutter). Salah ke xsalah?
I didnt know basikal lajak was a full time job that requires them to be on the road at 3am everyday and paid by the city council for their racing sessions. Kau tu baik jangan beranak, takut bodoh tu merebak
Kalau xbleh jawab baik jangan waris DNA kebodohanmu.
Baloney
first of all, congratulations for being able to comment in english although there are a few words in other languages here and there
driving without a license = illegal
bicycle without lights, bell and brakes = illegal
both illegal. so sorry. you tried your best to draw parallels between the two cases to support your agenda but failed miserably.
The point is, car whack people, guilty or not? Simple.
If you say guilty, stop toking kok.
If you say not guilty, also stop toking kok.
Ok so the parents are at fault even though they were not at the scene and they were not in the car and they were not driving and they didnt even know their children were driving their car without their consent because they were not at home and they happened to leave the car keys at home…but the person who rammed and killed 8 children herself was innocent despite driving the car herself…what logic is this???
Bro, just ignore those that can not understand you that just trying to bring out opposite meaning of your statement.
I await the outcome of this case with absolute trepidation…
I support this.
Please also apply to underaged rempit that caused accidents. Or underaged Lajak causing accident in the middle of the highway in the dead of night.
if the teen’s parents is also liable for their kids actions, why isn’t the parents for those kids’s cycling basikal lajak’s isn’t held liable?
The parent said his son took his car keys without his consent while he was attending a wedding so it’s not the parent’s fault. not sure if that statement is true tho
Lets wait for berita terkini ,as to when the parents of the underage driver,is hauled to court.
Lately,we have not witnessed such cases for a long time.