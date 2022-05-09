In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 May 2022 9:12 am / 18 comments

The transport ministry said that action can be taken against anyone who allows an unlicenced person to drive a vehicle. This comes following a fatal accident in Kedah over the weekend, where two grass cutters were mowed down by a vehicle driven by a teenager, leaving one of them dead and the other severely injured.

In the incident that happened at Jalan Pintasan Semeling, Sungai Petani, the driver was found to be a 16-year-old boy driving without a valid driver’s licence, Bernama reports. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, action can be taken against the teenager’s parents.

“Under the Road Transport Act, whoever allows their children or any underage person to drive their vehicle can be held liable. Action will not only be taken against the driver but also the vehicle owner, who will be subject to the heaviest action for negligence and causing injury to any party,” he said.

“If convicted, stern action can be taken because the teenager does not have a driving licence and insurance coverage,” he said, adding that because of this, any injury or damage would not be covered by insurance.

Wee said that there was a need to prevent such occurrences from happening again. “We need to protect the safety of pedestrians,” he said. Meanwhile, Kuala Muda police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the youth, who was unhurt in the incident, had been detained for further investigation.