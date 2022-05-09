Another case of a motorist driving against the flow of traffic has surfaced, this time involving a Perodua Myvi on the Federal Highway. Based on a dashcam video uploaded to social media, the incident took place at 1:52am on Sunday (May 8, 2022) near the entrance ramp leading to Icon City.
In the video, the recording vehicle was driving on the middle lane before having to evade the oncoming Myvi. According to deputy Petaling Jaya OCPD Superintendent Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, no accidents or injuries to other road users resulted from the incident.
In a statement, he said the case is currently being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and has called on the owner of the vehicle in question or any witnesses of the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.
Incidents of motorists driving against the flow of traffic aren’t new and there have been quite a few reported in the past. While no one was injured this time, the same can’t be said for some past cases. Be alert, and stay safe on the roads.
Comments
those driving against the traffic should be charged for 2 charges: reckless driving and attempt to murder. For reckless driving, the person can be sentenced to Imprisonment between 2 – 10 years. A fine between RM5,000 – RM20,000. for attempt to murder, imprisonment for life or for a term of twenty years, he may, if hurt is caused, be punished with death.
this will be a huge deterrent to offenders.
Send the driver to tanjung rambutan for welness and treatment,
To make sure he is fully cured, regardless of his year of penalty to serve.
Did Arkham Asylum cure the Joker, Penguin or Harlequin, etc? Those places are for sane people to go mad not for mad people to get sane.
If the driver is not deemed a Tanjong rambutan candidate,after psychiatric tests,he should be jailed without bail until case management.
Hopefully ,our esteemed hakim will sentence this dude to maximum jail term provided by existing laws.
No point suspending his licence alone with short sentence.
Rotan should be included cos lives can be lost.
Aisey. Lagi lagi is P2 driver. So P2 winrar or P2 kalah this round?
If a driver drive again the traffic and caused dead the driver should be death sentence
Denda, penjara + sebat minimum 10. Bila bontot da pecah cnfirm x kan drive da.