In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 May 2022 10:00 am / 8 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened an investigation into a viral video of two police outriders escorting a private vehicle in Penang last Saturday (May 7, 2022).

“The 20-second video posted by Instagram user anwarazeez showed a male driver being escorted by two traffic policemen using PDRM-owned motorcycles along Jalan Bukit Gambir,” Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain wrote in a statement.

“PDRM’s Penang contingent has confirmed the incident and an investigation has been carried out on the two policemen involved. The police will not compromise with any police officer who commits such misconduct,” he added.

In the video, the driver, a bearded man was recorded while driving along Jalan Bukit Gambir with the two police outriders “clearing the road” ahead for him. The man at the wheel of the Land Rover vehicle is believed to the son of a member of Parliament, according to The Star.

There’s also a part of the video where one of the policemen appears to stop an oncoming car intending to make a turn so the escorted vehicle could run the red light. The car with the right of way had to brake abruptly, causing the vehicle behind it to also stop suddenly to avoid a collision.