A motorist in Kuantan, Pahang discovered that she had been issued a fine for not displaying a parking ticket for her parked vehicle, despite having paid for parking on the PahangGo mobile application, Sin Chew Daily reported.
Speaking to reporters about the matter, the motorist, Chew found that a fine was issued by Kuantan City Hall for the alleged parking offence at around 10am with the summons attached to the vehicle’s windscreen, after she had paid for parking on Jalan Haji Abdul Rahman through the mobile app at 9am.
This was despite the motorist having already paid for eight hours of parking with the deduction of 480 points from the PahangGo app, which is the equivalent to RM4.80, Sin Chew Daily reported. The fine issued was for RM30 and is to be paid within a 30-day period, after which the amount increases to RM300, according to the Chinese daily.
The PahangGo app for Android and Apple iOS devices is billed on its website as a “one stop centre” for government services including simplified parking payments, payment of utility bills and is “government-linked”, according to its description.
Dissatisfied with the fine issued, Chew went to Kuantan City Hall to file a complaint. Counter staff at Kuantan City Hall however told Chew that the issue had “nothing to do with Kuantan City Hall”, and told her that she would have to complain to the people in charge of the mobile app, PahangGo in Putra Square, approximately 4.6 km away.
Having subsequently arrived at the address in Putra Square listed at the PahangGo office, Chew then found that the office had since relocated to Kota SAS, 11.5 km away from Putra Square. “I tried to call the company, but no one answered, so there is no way to complain,” she told the daily.
Chew expressed her dissatisfaction for being issued the fine for the offence of not displaying a valid parking coupon on her vehicle, as she had already paid for parking through the PahangGo mobile app which appeared to be functioning normally, Sin Chew Daily wrote.
Upon learning of Chew’s predicament through Sin Chew Daily, Kuantan City Hall invited her to meet their legal team with the fine issued next Monday to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, PahangGo responded to reporters’ queries through Facebook messaging, confirming that the parking fee paid by Chew is valid, and PahangGo will cancel the parking fine issued by Kuantan City Hall, it said.
Comments
” Chew went to Kuantan City Hall to file a complaint. Counter staff at Kuantan City Hall however told Chew that the issue had “nothing to do with Kuantan City Hall”, and told her that she would have to complain to the people in charge of the mobile app, PahangGo in Putra Square, approximately 4.6 km away.”.. shows the real attitude of Kuantan City Hall staff..
Kuantan MP is from PKR. Lets the flame begin.
This app thing is to make the app creator rich..once problems emerge..”I tak tau,Lu pergi dia punya office lah,kami akan memantau,lu tulis surat aduan,rayuan lah”.
Disgusting ,unacceptable,unproductive dudes.(DUUD)
Haha. I almost wanted to use the app last week but since no mention of the app in the majlis website, i simply took my aunt’s ticket. Bandaraya apa ni, Kuantan? Learn from Penang, pls.
No apologies from PahangGo for the inconvenience caused?
Looks like Pahang Go Sdn Bhd is a private company.
https://pahanggo.com/about.html
And you expect EVERY council to create their own app IN-HOUSE with a development team sitting in the council full time? LOL
My case is also the same. I paid DBKL parking via app but still kena fine. I was so angry and posted online getting many likes & support. The DBKL head called me in for clarification but I refused until FT Minister came talk to me. Last-last we found that I was fined for parking at illegal spot.
Moral of the story, just post everything onlinelah! Haha!
Why is it normal for city hall staff to act like that? Everything is not their mistake/problem. My place also the same.
As usual no action taken until it explodes on social media and shit start rolling from the top
City councils are not known to hire officers who qualify for high school. Even primary school dropouts who can’t multiply double digit numbers together are employed by city councils. This explains that severe lack of intellect and work ethics that is prevalent at every single city council nationwide.
Same thing happened to me while using the MPKlang parking app. Paid for 1hour via app but was issued a RM10 ticket before 1hour. Stated that parking ticket wasn’t displayed. I thought the reason for going online was to stop buying all this physical stuff and for convenience. Apparently not.
That shows the ignorance of people in implementing IT without a change of their mindset. If do not know how to do it, learn from Selangor’s SMART Parking.
Typical left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. I am against all this app payment for parking until they make it foolproof. Problem is the whole place is full of fools so that will never happen.
pahangGo app makes you gg.
Same in JB. Got parking app but useless. Still had to display parking coupon….
The problem with unelected local councils.