10 May 2022

A motorist in Kuantan, Pahang discovered that she had been issued a fine for not displaying a parking ticket for her parked vehicle, despite having paid for parking on the PahangGo mobile application, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Speaking to reporters about the matter, the motorist, Chew found that a fine was issued by Kuantan City Hall for the alleged parking offence at around 10am with the summons attached to the vehicle’s windscreen, after she had paid for parking on Jalan Haji Abdul Rahman through the mobile app at 9am.

This was despite the motorist having already paid for eight hours of parking with the deduction of 480 points from the PahangGo app, which is the equivalent to RM4.80, Sin Chew Daily reported. The fine issued was for RM30 and is to be paid within a 30-day period, after which the amount increases to RM300, according to the Chinese daily.

The PahangGo app for Android and Apple iOS devices is billed on its website as a “one stop centre” for government services including simplified parking payments, payment of utility bills and is “government-linked”, according to its description.

Dissatisfied with the fine issued, Chew went to Kuantan City Hall to file a complaint. Counter staff at Kuantan City Hall however told Chew that the issue had “nothing to do with Kuantan City Hall”, and told her that she would have to complain to the people in charge of the mobile app, PahangGo in Putra Square, approximately 4.6 km away.

Having subsequently arrived at the address in Putra Square listed at the PahangGo office, Chew then found that the office had since relocated to Kota SAS, 11.5 km away from Putra Square. “I tried to call the company, but no one answered, so there is no way to complain,” she told the daily.

Chew expressed her dissatisfaction for being issued the fine for the offence of not displaying a valid parking coupon on her vehicle, as she had already paid for parking through the PahangGo mobile app which appeared to be functioning normally, Sin Chew Daily wrote.

Upon learning of Chew’s predicament through Sin Chew Daily, Kuantan City Hall invited her to meet their legal team with the fine issued next Monday to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, PahangGo responded to reporters’ queries through Facebook messaging, confirming that the parking fee paid by Chew is valid, and PahangGo will cancel the parking fine issued by Kuantan City Hall, it said.