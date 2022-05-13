In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 May 2022 3:59 pm / 4 comments

It’s fun to video your children as they go about playing or doing the cute stuff kids do, yes, but maybe you shouldn’t be recording something like a kid driving a car and then uploading the video on to TikTok for the world to see. Doing so could land you into a bit of trouble with the law, as a woman is finding out.

Yesterday, Pontian district police said via a statement that it had begun following up on a video clip after it went viral on Facebook. In the short nine-second video, a young boy can be seen driving a red Perodua Kancil, with two other children sitting in front of the vehicle.

According to Pontian district police chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib, investigations carried out by the department’s investigation and traffic enforcement division (BSPT) revealed that the boy, who is just 10 years old, was allowed by his mother to drive the car for a short distance, with the event – which took place at 7am on Tuesday (May 10) in Pekan Nanas – being recorded by the boy’s 11-year-old sister via her mobile phone.

The mother of the boy, who came forward to assist police with their investigations following the video going viral on Facebook and WhatsApp, admitted that the Tiktok account that displayed the video was hers. According to Mohammad Shofee, the boy’s parents can be charged under a number of different laws.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 (incidentally, for reckless or dangerous driving behaviour), which carries a jail term of not more than five years and a fine no less than RM5,000 (but no more than RM15,000) for those convicted for an offence.

Additionally, he said parents or guardians who allow underaged children to drive a vehicle can be prosecuted under Section 33 of the Children Act (AKK) 2001, which carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail term of not more than two years (or both). In addition, the boy’s father, who is the owner of the vehicle, can be charged under Section 39 (5) of the Road Transport Act for allowing an underaged person to drive the car. The penalty for this offence is a fine not more than RM2,000.