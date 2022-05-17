In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 May 2022 1:17 pm / 1 comment

JPJ has announced that SYT and PQH are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Sabah’s latest running number series is ‘SYT’, and it will be open for tender on May 22. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on May 26. As usual, the results will be out the following day, May 27. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Penang series ‘PQH’. The bidding period starts May 20 and will close at 10pm on May 24. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

Sweet young thing coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? (We are of course talking about cars) Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.