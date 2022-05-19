In Cars, Local News, McLaren / By Anthony Lim / 19 May 2022 9:23 pm / 0 comments

McLaren’s first series production high-performance hybrid (HPH) supercar, the Artura, has made its Malaysian debut, having being unveiled earlier today at the McLaren Kuala Lumpur showroom. It’s the second offering from Woking to feature hybrid technology, the first being the P1 back in 2013, but unlike the 375 examples of the limited run offering, the Artura won’t have a cap in production numbers.

The plug-in hybrid’s powertrain pairing consists of a brand new 3.0 litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine – offering 585 PS (577 hp) at 7,500 rpm and 585 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 7,000 rpm – and an e-motor, which is mounted inside the bell housing of the car’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The latter provides 95 PS (94 hp) and 225 Nm, and by itself is able to get the car up to 130 km/h.

The combined output from the system is 680 PS (671 hp) and 720 Nm, allowing the 1,498 kg vehicle to do the 0-100 km/h dash in just 3.0 seconds. The car will get to 200 km/h from standstill in 8.3 seconds, and touch 300 km/h from nought in 21.3 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is limited to 330 km/h.

Juice for the e-motor is provided by a 7.4-kWh battery pack with five lithium-ion modules, and the unit offers the Artura up to 30 km of travel on pure electric power. As for charging (via a Type 2 connection), it takes around 2.5 hours to get the battery to an 80% state of charge from zero.

The Artura is the first model to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) platform. Uniquely optimised for HPH powertrains, the MCLA is made up of a carbon monocoque occupant structure, a new chassis with aluminium sub-frames and a domain-based ethernet electrical architecture.

Standard equipment includes twin-valve hydraulic dampers and the automaker’s second-generation Proactive Damping Control II system. Offering Comfort, Sport and Track modes, the damping control system relies on input from a series of sensors to “read” the road ahead, with fast processing times (less than two milliseconds) to ensure a high level of control.

The braking system consists of six-piston monobloc front and four-piston rear aluminium calipers, paired with 390 mm front and 380 mm rear carbon ceramic discs. As for wheels, the Artura rides on a staggered wheel setup of 19-inch front and 20-inch cast alloy units as standard, and these are wrapped with bespoke Pirelli P Zero 235/35 front and 295/35 rear tyres. Wheel options include flow-formed or forged alloy units, the latter reducing unsprung weight by 10 kg.

Interior highlights include a vertically-oriented eight-inch MIS II infotainment screen that has a telemetry app plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. As standard, the car comes fitted with Clubsport seats – developed from those on the Senna, they can be specified with a harness bar and six-point harnesses for track duty.

If weight isn’t an issue, buyers can opt for the Comfort seat, which provides 10-way adjustability and heating functionality. Aside from the standard level of trim, the Artura can be decked out to a buyer’s preference, with Performance, TechLux and Vision packages available to pick from.

As for safety and driver assist systems, the Artura is available with ADAS, making it the first McLaren to offer it. Included in that package are items such as intelligent adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, road-sign recognition, lane departure warning and high-beam assist. Other items on the options list are a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and 360-degree Park Assist.

According to McLaren Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian Artura comes fitted with a front axle lifter (to clear bumps) and eight parking sensors (four on each end) as part of its specification. Pricing for the Artura – which comes with a five-year vehicle warranty, six-year battery warranty and a 10-year body warranty – starts at RM1,050,000, before taxes and customisation options.