19 May 2022

Road users who frequent the retail hub that is the 1 Utama Shopping Centre will be glad to know that a new addition aims to ease one’s passage into the mall.

Dubbed the “Freeway 1” flyover, users can now enter 1 Utama from the elevated roadway from either Persiaran Bandar Utama, which goes past 1Powerhouse and Avante Hotel (opposite Sri Pentas Bandar Utama).

This will then follow the right-hand-turn towards the mall at its elevation where it will lead drivers directly into the third-floor carpark on the Aeon (old wing) side of the mall; this bypasses the ramp from Dataran Bandar Utama at street level where the taxi stand is located.

The alternative route on the “Freeway 1” flyover begins from Persiaran Surian, where drivers heading towards 1 Utama will make the left turn on to Dataran Bandar Utama towards Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Utama Damansara 4, and will approach the mall from the new wing side. Do note however, that Freeway 1 also leads to the old wing car park.

Be sure to keep right when coming from this way, as the new on-ramp begins shortly after the turn-off from Persiaran Surian. This will continue all the way past the Lebuh Bandar Utama cross junction, before terminating at Level 3 of the old wing car park.

Straightforward enough, dear readers? Locals, do comment about your experience with using the new routes into the shopping centre. Now, if only the mall would additionally support the use of the vastly popular Touch ‘n Go card for parking payment…