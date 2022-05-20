In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 May 2022 11:22 am / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia are the 2022 Aprilia SR GT 200 and SR GT 200 Sport scooters, priced at RM19,900 and RM20,900, respectively, with pricing excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Assembled in Piaggio’s Vietnam plant, the SR GT 200 and SR GT 200 Sport feature “urban adventure” scooter styling and are expected to arrive in Aprilia Malaysia dealer showrooms this July.

The SR GT 200 and SR GT 200 Sport are differentiated by colour options and graphics with the base SR GT 200 available in Aprilia Black, Street Grey and Infinity Blue, with black wheels and seat. Meanwhile, the SR GT 200 Sport comes in a choice of Street Gold, Iridium Grey and Red Raceway paint schemes, featuring the Aprilia ‘a’ logo and with red wheels and two-tone black and grey seat.

Otherwise mechanicals are identical for the SR GT 200 variants, with power coming from a 174 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill with four-valves and SOHC, fed by EFI. Power for the SR GT 200 is claimed to be 17.4 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, getting to the ground via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the 14-inch front wheel stopped by a 260 mm diameter disc, while the 13-inch rear wheel comes with a 220 mm disc. Tyre sizing is 110/80 front and 130/70 rear, with front-wheel ABS as standard equipment.

Showa provides the suspension for the SR GT 200, the front end held up with conventional telescopic forks with 120 mm of wheel travel while the rear gets twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload. Weight for the SR GT 200 is claimed to be 144 kg with 9-litres of fuel in the tank.