In Lamborghini, Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 May 2022 9:10 am / 15 comments

Supercar owners group Lamborghini Owners Malaysia (LOM) has announced that it will be attempting to surpass the numbers it previously achieved for having the largest number of Lamborghinis at a single gathering.

For the gathering scheduled to take place June 11, 2022 at the KLCC open-air car park in front of the Mandarian Oriental from 10:30am to 12:30pm, LOM will be aiming to exceed the tally of 77 Lamborghinis which entered the Malaysian Book of Records, which the group previously achieved in 2013.

“As we can all gather now safely, we want to celebrate the joy of a leisurely drive, and will be doing so by attempting to break the record set nine years ago as part of Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary drive,” said LOM president Datuk Roslan Rosdi.

The group is confident that its upcoming event will top the numbers set by the previous such event nearly a decade ago, and will also mark its members’ eagerness to return to travel on Malaysia’s roads following the extended periods of isolation, the group said.

Established in 2014, LOM began with a group of 50 members, and today the group boasts of 150 members, from which it aims to surpass its previous gathering number of 77 cars with a tally of at least 100 cars for its upcoming attempt, it said.

After the scheduled gathering, LOM will travel to the Chateau in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang where the group will hold a gala dinner, dubbed the Bulls Ball. In addition to gathering its members, the Bulls Ball organised by LOM aims to raise funds for four charities for the underprivileged, it said.

“Our goal is to raise a minimum of RM40,000 from our members and partners,” said LOM organising committee chairperson Datuk Rakesh Sachdev. The announcement by LOM of its largest gathering attempt was joined by the announcement of its preferred partner programme, which sees the group’s collaborations and exclusive lifestyle offerings from restaurants, luxury hotels and high-end fashion boutiques.