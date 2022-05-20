Supercar owners group Lamborghini Owners Malaysia (LOM) has announced that it will be attempting to surpass the numbers it previously achieved for having the largest number of Lamborghinis at a single gathering.
For the gathering scheduled to take place June 11, 2022 at the KLCC open-air car park in front of the Mandarian Oriental from 10:30am to 12:30pm, LOM will be aiming to exceed the tally of 77 Lamborghinis which entered the Malaysian Book of Records, which the group previously achieved in 2013.
“As we can all gather now safely, we want to celebrate the joy of a leisurely drive, and will be doing so by attempting to break the record set nine years ago as part of Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary drive,” said LOM president Datuk Roslan Rosdi.
The group is confident that its upcoming event will top the numbers set by the previous such event nearly a decade ago, and will also mark its members’ eagerness to return to travel on Malaysia’s roads following the extended periods of isolation, the group said.
Established in 2014, LOM began with a group of 50 members, and today the group boasts of 150 members, from which it aims to surpass its previous gathering number of 77 cars with a tally of at least 100 cars for its upcoming attempt, it said.
After the scheduled gathering, LOM will travel to the Chateau in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang where the group will hold a gala dinner, dubbed the Bulls Ball. In addition to gathering its members, the Bulls Ball organised by LOM aims to raise funds for four charities for the underprivileged, it said.
“Our goal is to raise a minimum of RM40,000 from our members and partners,” said LOM organising committee chairperson Datuk Rakesh Sachdev. The announcement by LOM of its largest gathering attempt was joined by the announcement of its preferred partner programme, which sees the group’s collaborations and exclusive lifestyle offerings from restaurants, luxury hotels and high-end fashion boutiques.
Comments
40k from a bunch of lambo owners is kinda pathetic.
whatever it is just dont block others on the road highway for your bloody photoshoot
They are more afraid of ladies in our Built Tough Rangers.
You’d think they would at least set a higher target, considering RM40K is not even 1% of the total worth of their cars altogether.
40k divide by 77 lambo is rm520 a car, is that not the most pathetic target ever? brosssss is ron97 price affecting yuols that much brosssss
actually they intend to raise from total membership which is 150 members
40k divide 150 is rm266 a member only
hahahahahahahahahah apa la nak jadi dgn malaysia
I was expecting them to raise at least RM400k…
Charity means you can donate any amount you want, you all talk so much, how much do you donate yearly ?
Donation amount based on car value ? LOL
How many facebook pages of this Lamborghini Owner club u guess. Is it similar to Civic clubs?
yes…..nothing like being charitable by raising RM40,000 while sitting in my million dollar lambo, enjoying a bull’s ball with thousand ringgit champagne and food.
So these are the 53sen petrol profiteer in MOF statistic.
Lamborghini Owners Malaysia attempting largest gathering in June; to raise at least RM40k for charities?????
WTF? baik join club kereta Mr. Bean….
Hello the Bull owners, 77 of you all should be able to do better than 44K! let’s set 500K!
i expect you to raise no less than 4 million, daddies
charity raise 40k. but how much is the malaysia book of records audit fee?