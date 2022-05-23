Visibility is key road safety; to that end, Australian road construction firm Tarmac Linemarking has been selected by road transport safety authority VicRoads, along with safety surfaces company OmniGrip for the trial run of photo-luminescent (glow-in-the-dark) road markings on selected roads in the state of Victoria, Australia.
The application of the glow-in-the-dark road markings is part of a road safety programme by Regional Roads Victoria, and is one of three treatments in the state’s Innovative Package, for which AUD$4 million (RM12.5 million) has been invested for application at 70 locations across regional Victoria, as part of a larger AUD$245 million (RM763 million) allocation for the state’s road safety programme.
In a more recent Facebook post, Tarmac Linemarking stated residents “all across Gippsland, from Philip Island to the border” will get to experience roads treated with the glow-in-the-dark road markings.
The second of three road safety treatments in the Australian state’s Innovative Package for its safety programme is road line markings with higher reflectivity, courtesy of the addition of thicker glass beads and thermoplastic to the linemarking paint.
Rounding up the trio of road safety treatments is LED tactile paving at controlled pedestrian crossings, which are LEDs on the pavement which follow the existing red (stop) and green (go) light signals for added visibility to pedestrians, particularly for those with diminished vision or those who are distracted.
What do you think of these road treatments, dear readers? Would these be beneficial to Malaysian road users?
Comments
Coincidentally this project will cause AUD 12.5 million in Malaysia and markings will faded away in 2 months time.
I think it will fade @ Australia road too,
Burning money project.
In some parts of Australia, roads can suddenly just end. You see a tarmac strip running until it abruptly disappears. True story.
Does it work?
Current road paints are already reflective, Glow-in-the-dark, would it be as dim as the Clock/Watch? Or stronger than the one used @ Rolex Watch Chromalight?
Unless the road markings are LED Strips.
Meanwhile, We already had the Solar LED blinking Road Stud.
1 to 2km Ahead, Multiple Motion Sensor might work better.
If the road is so unused.
Is this a Australia’s White Elephant Project?
There are already concerns about our global light pollution and such projects serves to merely ramp up the hate factor since these glo strips will be located in rural areas where night is truly night.
@ malaysia rural roads when it is @ truly dark situation,
Good Road markings are extremly visible by its reflective nature.
Many still speeding at 80-100km/h @ Malaysia rural roads that doesn’t come with the street lights. A fresh Glo-in-the dark strips, more like a fancy thing decorating for the Park/Night Safari Zoo instead of street. Guiding ppl @ roads, instead of guiding a fast vehicle.
hahahahaha, enough malaysians have migrated to australia and started to infiltrate their administration, as a result you start to get nonsense projects like this
Please spend the money to fix the more critical things first before installing these fancy stuff
1) Road irrigation (flood prevention)
2) Pot Holes
3) Faulty traffic lights
4) Beef up the road and flyover construction safety protocol
All these are more critical than “glow in the dark markings”
A key issue about road usage danger in Aussie is the vast amount of roadkill caused by animal intrusion onto tarmac. Anthony Albanese will need to do something as this had been neglected by past PMS so much that Aussie gave up and gave birth to the unique frontal crash bars & structures you see mounted on cars & road train trucks. We’re not talking about small dogs or snakes but wombat the size of logs and roos the size of cows.
Now lobbyists will be at the relevant kementerian lobbying for big contracts for these ‘glow’products.
The problem in Malaysia is our tendency to paint over the existing lines black, and paint new white lanes. All’s dandy until it rains at night and the reflections of the black paint is practically indistinguishable from the new white lines. Just look at the East-West link outside Taman Desa and the criss-crossing lane markings!
I believe some countries would remove the markings but that’s probably too expensive or we are using the quick and easy way out.