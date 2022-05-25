In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 25 May 2022 2:55 pm / 0 comments

A little over two years ago, Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess said Volkswagen could overtake Tesla in the EV race. Today, however, he is adamant that Europe’s largest automaker will indeed overtake Tesla to become the world’s largest electric vehicle seller by 2025.

Diess told CNBC that Tesla is currently “in the lead when it comes to EVs” because it has the upper hand by being the most digital car company so far. “We are still aiming at keeping up and probably overtaking by 2025 when it comes to sales,” he added.

Diess went on to say that Tesla has been able to deliver good results and high returns with its business model, but reaffirmed his belief that Volkswagen can soon close the sales gap. Its main focus now is to alleviate supply chain issues to boost vehicle production in the next few months.

“I think for Tesla, also, ramping up now will probably be a bit more challenging. They are opening up new plants and we are trying to keep up speed. We think in the second half of the year, we are going to create some momentum,” Diess said.

While the auto industry continues to be plagued by critical supply shortages, Diess said there are some positive signs on the horizon. The semiconductor shortage, for example, is expected to ease from the middle of the year, although other industry figures say the issue will persist until 2023.