27 May 2022

If you want to build more electric vehicles (EVs), you’ll need more batteries, and Chinese automaker Geely is taking steps to secure more of the latter by building them in-house at a second battery plant.

News reports from China indicate that the automaker has begun construction of a battery plant in Fuling district. The facility, which will have a manufacturing capacity of 12 gigawatt hours (GWh), will augment existing production from its first plant, located in Ganzhou city, Jiangxi province.

The new project’s estimated timeframe is 24 months, with plans to begin trial production in late 2023. According to reports, the facility – which will have a final capacity of up to 30 GWh – will be purposed for battery research and development as well as forur the production of battery cells, modules and packs.

The new factory is being built in collaboration with Ganzhou-based EV battery maker Farasis Energy, one of the top 10 battery manufacturers in China. The 12 GWh Fuling venture is the second strategic cooperation between the two companies, the first being with the Ganzhou plant.

The two parties first decided to team up in December 2020, and a deal was signed to develop battery production that would eventually reach an expected capacity of 120 GWh, although it has not been discloed as to when this capacity will be reached.

Total investment in the Ganzhou project – which began in May last year – by Geely’s technology group was said to be around 30 billion yuan (RM18.97 billion), of which 8.5 billion yuan will be used to get the facility reaching a yearly capacity of 12 GWh in the first phase.