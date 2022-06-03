Several months after the Malaysian launch of the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift, Indonesia has now welcomed the refreshed hatchback, which continues to be rebadged as the Daihatsu Sirion like before.
Assembled at Perodua’s Rawang plant and arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model, the Sirion is offered in two variants, including the base X CVT that is priced at 227.6 million rupiah (RM69,189) and the range-topping R CVT for IDR236.8 million (RM71,985).
Both variants are powered by the same 1NR-VE 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i and an idle stop system, which serves up 95 PS (94 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Where the pre-facelift Sirion was offered with a four-speed automatic and five-speed manual (depending on variant), the new model only comes with a D-CVT driving the front wheels.
Styling-wise, the Sirion gets the same revisions as the latest Myvi, with the X CVT more closely resembling our 1.5 X, while the R CVT’s body kit is similar to the 1.5 H, although it doesn’t appear to come with LED daytime running lights at the corners of the bumper. Both Sirion variants come with the same 15-inch alloy wheels, but the R CVT is the only one that gets LED headlamps, auto-folding side mirrors finished in black and a rear spoiler.
As for the interior, the R CVT comes standard with a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, a new steering wheel that matches the one in the Ativa, front parking sensors, a reverse camera and an air purifier system that isn’t offered for the Myvi.
Standard equipment across the range includes fabric upholstery, speed-sensing auto door lock, single-zone air-conditioning with a digital panel, a touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (another thing our Myvi misses out on), USB power outlets (front and on the driver seat), rear parking sensors as well as keyless entry and start.
Despite the high asking prices relative to our Myvi, the Sirion doesn’t come with any active safety systems. In Malaysia, Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) – part of Perodua Smart Drive Assist – is already standard on the 1.3 G which goes for RM47,700, and includes autonomous emergency braking, pedal misoperation control, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention and front departure alert.
The top-spec 1.5 AV at RM58,800, which is still cheaper than the X CVT, gets additional systems like adaptive cruise control, lane keep control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam.
Meanwhile, the Sirion retains the same safety kit as before, including four airbags (front and side), VSC, traction control, ABS and EBD, although hill start assist is a new addition. As for colours, the Sirion matches the Myvi, with four metallic hues (Lava Red, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and Glittering Silver) and one solid finish (Icy White) available – Cranberry Red is not offered.
Comments
Btw the smartphone connection means that the Sirion comes standard with Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto; something the Myvi misses.
Takpayah pening, toksah pikir. Beli ja P2..
Mahalnya… probably indonesians just go with CKD models there.
For that price no wonder Perodua sales is KOSONG there.
Oh my gaud.rm70K for a super duper overhyped compact car?
Give another 2 years,with another China Taiwan war..RM80K is not impossible.
P2 said they can export right. So high time to revoke protection policy from P2 and stop calling them our national carmaker. It is an insult since Day 1 they had never able to actually make a car from ground up so lets see how they fare when prices rises to rm60-70k in the real world, will Malaysian sales be as dismal as in Indonesia? Lets stop fooling the nation and treat them as they are; simply another CKD rebadger.
Proton aslo not national car maker anymore…
Indonesia Hatchback Dibandingi-
1. Honda Brio 1.2L CVT 225mil rp – 235 mil rp. 2 Airbag, no Android Auto. No VSC, No AEB – Tin Kosong.
2. Daihatsu Sirion 1.3L D-CVT 227mil rp – 235 mil rp. 4 airbag, Android Auto Apple Carplay, VSC.
Daihatsu Sirion lagi Kuasa, Mewah, Luas, Hi-Tech Berbaloi.
Sofa depan bisa baring flat.
https://paultan.org/2022/04/25/2022-honda-brio-rs-urbanite-edition-for-indonesia-big-wing-diffuser-fake-exhausts-priced-from-rm68k/
Brio 1.2L RS 2 airbag no VSC indonesia start RM 68k?
Roti Spec, kosong dibandingi…
meanwhile indon ppl dont gib a demm about P2 product cause it made in bolehland even slapped the Daihatsu logo.
Still P2 export figures ais kosong masak telor mata kerbau.
You bet the next Myvi facelift will be pricier.
Even their Axia equivalent the lowest spec without aircon or radio costs more than rm30k
Perodua not exports Axia to Indonesia.. Ayla is made in Indonesia by Astra Daihatsu
Why cant we get the goodies as well as optional add on parts without the need for going aftermarket.
Sirion does look kosong specs compared to Myvi, that’s because Daihatsu positioned the Sirion to fight the Brio RS which is an expensive version of the Brio Satya (Ayla rival) but the specs are not much different.
Does the indonesia version comes with the irritating useless eco idle? For safety features, side collision warning sensor are welcome but not the half baked ASA.
I wouldn’t want the eco idle nor ASA if given options when buying perodua cars.