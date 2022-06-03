In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 June 2022 11:36 am / 17 comments

Several months after the Malaysian launch of the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift, Indonesia has now welcomed the refreshed hatchback, which continues to be rebadged as the Daihatsu Sirion like before.

Assembled at Perodua’s Rawang plant and arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) model, the Sirion is offered in two variants, including the base X CVT that is priced at 227.6 million rupiah (RM69,189) and the range-topping R CVT for IDR236.8 million (RM71,985).

Both variants are powered by the same 1NR-VE 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i and an idle stop system, which serves up 95 PS (94 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Where the pre-facelift Sirion was offered with a four-speed automatic and five-speed manual (depending on variant), the new model only comes with a D-CVT driving the front wheels.

Styling-wise, the Sirion gets the same revisions as the latest Myvi, with the X CVT more closely resembling our 1.5 X, while the R CVT’s body kit is similar to the 1.5 H, although it doesn’t appear to come with LED daytime running lights at the corners of the bumper. Both Sirion variants come with the same 15-inch alloy wheels, but the R CVT is the only one that gets LED headlamps, auto-folding side mirrors finished in black and a rear spoiler.

As for the interior, the R CVT comes standard with a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, a new steering wheel that matches the one in the Ativa, front parking sensors, a reverse camera and an air purifier system that isn’t offered for the Myvi.

Standard equipment across the range includes fabric upholstery, speed-sensing auto door lock, single-zone air-conditioning with a digital panel, a touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support (another thing our Myvi misses out on), USB power outlets (front and on the driver seat), rear parking sensors as well as keyless entry and start.

Despite the high asking prices relative to our Myvi, the Sirion doesn’t come with any active safety systems. In Malaysia, Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) – part of Perodua Smart Drive Assist – is already standard on the 1.3 G which goes for RM47,700, and includes autonomous emergency braking, pedal misoperation control, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention and front departure alert.

The top-spec 1.5 AV at RM58,800, which is still cheaper than the X CVT, gets additional systems like adaptive cruise control, lane keep control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam.

Meanwhile, the Sirion retains the same safety kit as before, including four airbags (front and side), VSC, traction control, ABS and EBD, although hill start assist is a new addition. As for colours, the Sirion matches the Myvi, with four metallic hues (Lava Red, Electric Blue, Granite Grey and Glittering Silver) and one solid finish (Icy White) available – Cranberry Red is not offered.