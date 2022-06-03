In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 June 2022 3:22 pm / 0 comments

Kicking off this Sunday, June 5th, at the Sepang International Kart Circuit is the 2022 FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series. Now in its third season, the FIM MiniGP Malaysia championship is intended to be a feeder series for young riders aged eight to 14 to the higher classes of motorcycle racing, notably the Asian Talent Cup, European Talent Cup and FIM CEV race series.

For race day on Sunday, two categories will be contested, the SIC OhVale Junior Championship and the FIM MiniGP Malaysia series. The Junior championship is for racers aged eight to 11 with 110 cc MiniGP bikes, while the MiniGP series for riders from 11 to 14 years of age, riding 160 cc MiniGP category machines.

During a launch ceremony in Putrajaya on June 2nd, Sepang International Circuit CEO, Azhan Shafriman Hanif, said the FIM MiniGP Malaysia series has produced talented young racers such as Hakim Danish, Farres Putra, Emir Idzhar and Farish Hafiy, all previous championship winners in their category. This year also sees the first ever female participant in the Junior championship, Fatihah Balqis.