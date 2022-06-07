In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 7 June 2022 11:55 am / 0 comments

The fully imported (CBU) Proton X70 is the subject of a recall for the cooling fan assembly, according to a service bulletin sent to service centres, sighted by paultan.org.

Categorised as a “service fix”, the recall involves a batch of the CBU X70 that is fitted with cooling fan assemblies made by Valeo, installed in vehicles before the effective chassis number L6T7742Z8KU043589.

This is a mandatory part replacement for the vehicles involved, and service centres will have been notified via a “pop-up” system that will have sent the notification from May 21 for Peninsular Malaysia, and from June 1 for East Malaysia.

Vehicles manufactured after this chassis number will have received the upgraded cooling fan assembly made by LangXin, according to the service bulletin. As mentioned, the recall affects only the CBU (fully imported) batch of the Proton X70 before the chassis number listed above.

The national carmaker’s C-segment SUV transitioned into CKD local assembly with the launch of the 2020 model update, which brought a host of improvements including a seven-speed, wet-clutch DCT.