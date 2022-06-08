In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 June 2022 10:26 am / 0 comments

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) says that electric scooters cannot be ridden along Dataran Merdeka, as the route is part of a public road and was not gazetted for such activity. The council said that the decision was in line with the government’s directive that no micromobility vehicles, including e-scooters, were allowed on public roads.

In a Bernama report, DBKL said it seized two e-scooters that had been rented to the public for the unauthorised activity. “No permission has been given by DBKL for this activity. The enforcement personnel have also lodged a police report against the operator for obstructing the duties of civil servants, while the seized electric scooters were taken to the DBKL Seizure Store in Jalan Lombong, Cheras,” the council said in a statement.

On April 26, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that micromobility vehicles were banned from being used on public roads. According to the ministry, micromobility vehicles refer to those powered by electricity, an internal combustion engine, or human power, or human power combined with any of the previously mentioned two, with a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

The ban covers mopeds, personal mobility aids (i.e. motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters) and personal mobility devices (i.e. e-scooters, hoverboards, skateboards, kick scooters). Wee had said that the public can still use these devices, but not on public roads, where these vehicles will mix with other motor vehicles and put everyone at risk.

“We want to enforce this because more and more micromobility vehicles are being used on the road of late. This can pose a danger not just to the users but also to other road users,” Wee had said.