In Bikes, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 June 2022 3:46 pm / 2 comments

The Penang state government, together with the Penang Green Council (PGC) and the Penang City Council (MBPP) is in the process of providing nine electric motorcycle (e-motorcycle) charging stations around the island, with the first three being operational as of this month, Harian Metro reports.

The chargers, which are free for public use, are located at Astaka Persiaran Gurney, Medan Renong food complex (Padang Kota Lama) and Astaka Batu Lanchang. The six other locations that will be operational in the near future are 1st Avenue complex, MBPP Lebuh Pantai complex, Desiran Tanjung complex (Tanjong Tokong), Sri Selera Bayan Baru complex, Bukit Jambul Complex and Bukit Gedung food complex.

Each charging location will have two public motorcycle parking lots reserved for this purpose. According to Penang state executive council member and chairman of the state’s infrastructure and transport committee Zairil Khir Johari, the move was aimed at promoting the use of e-motorcycles in line with Penang’s vision of reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

He added that the state government also welcomed local e-motorcycle manufacturers and goods/food delivery companies to work together in providing more free e-motorcycle charging stations, saying this will encourage the public to switch to zero-emission vehicles. At present, the rate of motorcycle use in Penang is estimated to be at around a million units, but less than 1% of these were electric motorcycles.