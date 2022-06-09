In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 June 2022 3:41 pm / 0 comments

In the quarter-litre class, the 2022 Honda CB250R, priced at RM22,999 in Malaysia for the 2021 model year Mat Crypton Silver Metallic/Graphite Black, RM23,499 for Candy Red, has received some mid-life upgrades. Currently on sale in Europe and Japan, improvements have been mode to ride comfort as well as usability.

The engine in the CB250R stays the same, a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 250 cc power plant producing 27.2 hp at 9,000 rpm and 23.2 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. A slipper and assist clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive delivers power to the rear wheel.

A change has been made to the front forks, which, while still resembling the previous Showa upside-down forks, has now been upgraded to Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Front Fork – Big Piston) units. At the rear, the CB250R still comes with a preload-adjustable monoshock.

Another upgrade for this year’s CB250R is in the cockpit, for the LCD instrument panel. A display change now shows a gear position indicator, previously occupied by the engine temperature gauge, for better readability and user friendliness.

All other equipment remains the same, including single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear with two-channel ABS and LED lighting throughout. Fuel for the CB250R is contained in a 10.5-litre tank and weight is claimed to be 145 kg, with seat height set at 795 mm..