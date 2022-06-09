In Bikes, International Bike News, Lambretta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 June 2022 9:13 am / 0 comments

In conjunction with Milan Design Week that is currently underway, the 2022 Lambretta G350 Special and X300 scooters have been unveiled. Both scooters are based on the classic Lambretta lines with drawn out chassis that has been a Lambretta design trademark.

Differentiating the G350 Special and the X300 are the steel body panels, the G350 coming with smoother lines while the X300 is sharper and more angular. As can be surmised from the model designation, the G350 comes with a larger engine, a 330 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke mill fed by EFI, producing 27 hp and 27 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile the X300 gets a 275 cc mill producing 25 hp and 27 Nm of torque. As is typical of scooters in this class, power gets to the ground via a CVT transmission and belt final drive.

Both the G350 and X300 get modern equipment in the form of LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, USB charging as well as an LCD instrument panel, the G350 getting a TFT-LCD unit. The G350 also takes it one notch above the X300 with the inclusion of keyless starting.

With the all steel body panels, the G350 Special and X300 tip the scales t 173 kg and 350 kg, respectively, with the G350 getting a 9.5-litre fuel tank while the X300 comes with a 7-litre unit. Wheel sizing is identical for both scooters, with 12-inch wheels shod with 120/780 and 130/70 tyres, front and rear while suspension in front uses double-link arms and twin shock absorbers in the back.