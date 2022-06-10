In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 June 2022 9:31 am / 6 comments

JPJ has announced that VJD, JVK and QS_Q are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WPKL’s latest running number series is ‘VJD’, and it will be open for tender today, June 10. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on June 14. As usual, the results will be out the following day, June 15. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Available soon on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JVK’. The bidding period starts on Sunday (June 12) and will close at 10pm on June 16. The Sarawak ‘QS_Q’ series will be open on June 21 and the tender period is till 10pm on June 25. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon (congrats on making the SST deadline) and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”. I’ll be getting ‘QS5Q’ for my imaginary Audi Q5, you?