In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 10 June 2022 5:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

Demand for cars is strong, though as many will have found out recently about new vehicles, demand currently outstrips supply, which means there can be a very long wait for the new car of their choice.

Happily, the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 set to take place at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru from June 17 to 19 is on hand to offer a selection of vehicles which are immediately available. Among these vehicles will be the European duo shown here today – a Mercedes-Benz GLA200, and a MINI Cooper S Countryman.

Starting with the Mercedes-Benz GLA200, the example here is listed at an all-in price of RM173,800 on-the-road excluding insurance, with 58,766 km on its odometer. Finished in Canyon Beige, this unit can be financed from just RM1,905 per month*.

Like all vehicles which are myTukar Certified, this GLA200 has undergone a 160-point inspection for the customer’s peace of mind; its air-conditioning system, suspension and battery have been cleared and the on-board diagnostics yield no faults, while prior issues with its drivetrain, tyres and brakes have been found and rectified, and imperfections are limited to its windscreen and front seats.

This X156-generation GLA200 comes kitted with LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist, while inside the German crossover also gets support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera and an eight-inch infotainment display. Upholstery is a combination of Artico synthetic leather and Maringa fabric in black, paired with light aluminium trim.

Under its skin, the GLA200 packs a 1.6 litre turbocharged engine that makes 154 hp and 250 Nm of torque, sending drive through a seven-speed automatic transmission, and the crossover rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Perhaps you are after something with even stronger performance? The second featured vehicle today might fit the bill. Here is a 2019 MINI Cooper S Countryman with just 13,120 km on its odometer, listed for RM195,800 on-the-road excluding insurance. Wearing the prominent paint finish that is Chilli Red, this example can be financed from RM2,146 per month*.

Like the GLA200 above, this Cooper S Countryman is myTukar Certified, which means that it has undergone a comprehensive 160-point inspection for peace of mind. Its air-conditioning, suspension, drivetrain, battery, tyres and brakes as well as diagnostics have been given a clean bill of health, with just minor cosmetic imperfections.

This F60-generation Cooper S Countryman packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 189 hp and 280 Nm of torque, sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch wheels, shod in tyres measuring 225/50.

Inside the 2019 Cooper S Countryman you’ll find appointments such as a 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen setup, two-zone automatic climate control, and Cross Punch Carbon Black leather upholstery with Hazy Grey interior trim. Wireless Apple CarPlay is available, too.

Fear not if you prefer something else, as there will be a great deal more to choose from at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022. The 160-point inspection is to ensure that every myTukar Certified car is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage.

More than that, every myTukar purchase comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments – not things commonly found with used car purchases, are they? If you face any issue with your purchase or you’ve simply changed your mind, you can just return it thanks to the myTukar five-day money back guarantee, no questions asked.

myTukar Experience Centres such as the one in Johor Bahru are one-stop centres that facilitate a seamless car-buying journey, with customer convenience in mind. Every step of the process – from Puspakom Inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications, to insurance arrangement – is handled by the company. You can trade-in your current vehicle, too, and product experts will be on-site to on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

In addition to the services and wide product range on offer, vehicle purchases made at the event in Johor Bahru will also put you in the running to win one of 10 pairs of all-expense-paid tickets to watch Liverpool play Manchester United in Bangkok.

To do so, make your vehicle booking by June 19 and have it delivered by June 30, and correctly answer a quiz when you receive a phone call from myTukar; this could see you on your way to Bangkok to watch the live football match.

There’s more. Buy your car at the event, and the first 100 bookings can get loan interest rates as low as 1.88%, along with the chance to win up to RM1,000 in vouchers from the Spin & Win promo. There’s also a RM12,000 pool of prizes to be won, including iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

For the event itself at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre in Johor Bahru, food trucks will be present for your food and beverage needs. In keeping with the times, Covid-19 precautions will be in place, and masks usage will continue to be mandatory. For your peace of mind, event crew and staff will frequently clean the venue, in particular for frequently-touched surfaces to ensure safety and hygiene.

Find out more at the official myTukar event website. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 this June 17-19, from 9.30am to 8pm daily. You may also reach out to us below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, JB

Jalan Masai Lama,

Taman Perindustrian Plentong

81750 Johor Bahru, Johor.