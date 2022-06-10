In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 10 June 2022 6:04 pm / 0 comments

The Skypark Link service was officially launched by transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong yesterday. The Skypark Link train services connects KL Sentral to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, commonly known as the Subang Airport.

The Skypark Link isn’t new, having started operations in May 2018, but it was temporarily suspended during the pandemic and resumed operations in October 2021. What’s new is the price, a 65% drop from the previous RM10 to just RM3.50. Those who are eligible for 50% concession discounts can further trim down the price.

This reduction is because the Skypark Link’s fare is now in line with the KTM Komuter Klang Valley fare structure. KTM operates the Skypark Link. The transport ministry says that the new fare is more competitive and people friendly, and it will help reduce the burden of transport costs.

There are also improvements to the Skypark Link’s schedule, done by increasing the number or train services from 25 to 32 a day. KTM is targeting 3,000 passengers a day from next year. Aside from air passengers, the service will also benefit those who live near the Subang Airport. Don’t forget this option the next time you need to fly from Subang, it might save you a lot versus a Grab ride.