Driving around with non-compliant vehicle number plates and tinted windows above permissible levels? Chances are, you’re likely from the T20 income group, says the Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS).
The Kuala Lumpur-based behavioral and social science research firm said this was what it observed following a study it conducted to determine which type of cars were most likely to violate rules set by the road transport department (JPJ).
Posting its findings on a series of tweets on Twitter, the firm said the study was conducted in May, when it deployed observation teams across multiple KL entry locations during the rush-hour period on work days. Monitoring vehicles moving into KL during congestion, the stationary teams observed a total of 1,256 unlawful vehicles.
It estimated that 58.8% of cars with illegal number plates belonged to the T20 group, while 25.6% belonged to the M40 group and 15.9% came from the B40 group, determining the owners’ income group based on new vehicle prices. The company added it assumed that every car it observed was purchased through a bank loan, with a five-year repayment plan and no down payment.
It said that 56% of cars that had illegal plate numbers were priced over RM160,000 (brand new) in the current market, while 13% were priced from RM120,001 to RM160,000 and 12% were in the RM80,000 to RM120,000 price zone. Cars priced RM50,000 or less only made up 8% of the cars observed with illegal plate numbers.
The firm also stated that the experiment did not observe motorcycles, which meant it couldn’t conclusively determine if the T20 group was more likely to break JPJ rules for number plates.
The Cent-GPS team also broke down the data in terms of vehicle origins. Asian makes (Toyota, Honda, Lexus, etc) made up 51% of the total, while Continental brands (Mercedes, Audi, BMW, etc) made up 33.4% of the miscreants. Malaysian makes only made up 15.6% of the unlawful lot, though the firm stated that many of these were Proton X70s.
As for vehicle windows tinted well above permissible levels (for the front side windows, for which a 50% visible light transmission (VLT) rate is the legal limit), the study found that the T20 brigade led things once again, estimating that 52.8% of cars with illegally tinted windows it observed were worth more than RM160,000.
Cent-GPS did acknowledge that it did not have the proper equipment to measure tint levels and only recorded cars with fully black tinted windows on the driver’s side, and said this limitation could be improved on in future studies.
However, based on general findings, it stated that cars over RM160,000 clearly dominated both categories, and asked why “society treats the ‘seemingly rich’ with more privileges, allowing them to think they can get away with violations of the law.”
It added that the findings also begs the question on the country’s policy-making and rule of law. “If something as simple as car plate number laws are not being obeyed by certain segments of our country, how are we going to enforce more complex laws in the future?” the firm asked.
Comments
It’s T01 and businessman,
Not T20.
T20 get bullied.
Mostly T20 are only senior executive/young managers,
Work hard, follow rules and regulations, and leading and training juniors.
Gaji Baru RM5.5k/parent RM11k/household.
T01 have money to pay.
T20 too poor to pay.
https://paultan.org/2019/05/07/new-window-tint-ruling-for-malaysian-vehicles-darker-rear-windows-now-allowed-rm5k-fee-if-complete-car/
Dark tint allowed @ RM5k/2 years renew interval.
If after deduct EPF & taxes left RM9000 per household that is below T20 level of gross income RM10,000. To be T20 both income earners will have to have nett salary of RM 7500-8000 each.
Finally, T20 only have nett spending or RM4000 per parent/RM8000 per household.
After deduction of EPF and Taxes.
Brand’s that tak masuk list..
Nobody buy them.
Example –
Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche,
Peugeot, Renault,
Kia, Hyundai,
Nissan
Uncommon…
The % shown here is not relative to its sold units.
Pity the researcher, dunno how to compare.
I think more used car not following the rules,
Like Proton Wira, 1st Gen Vios, Old Civic, Old Golf, etc.
Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS) done this research?
Submitted to any Research and Journal Publication for Viva debate anot?
Random Data collected and presented also shown its Politcal Play, pressuring T20,
So 80% of rakyat hate T20?
I wonder what is the point?
Padahal T20 salary, not very high..
It’s T01 who has extreme salary.
No worries. Soon when DAP takes over, only members & T20 are able to own & drive cars. If you cannot become comrade member or T20 too bad for you. With law abiding B40 & M40 cars gone, illegal T20 number plates & dark tints will be the norm but so what as per PH Selangor style whatever illegal can be made legal just by paying $$$. Hooray for Malaysia Lagi Lagi Baharu!
No need to study to find out, most rakyat no need do study also know it one lar. People are judging everytime. Most of these richfag are moralless, rude and rules breaker one. If poorfag did it, those richfag butthurt, but if poorfag kasi tegur that richfag, they rishfag pulak wanna picking fight like no tomorow.
If you were to make a Venn diagram of the metrics, I bet the vehicle with the greatest overlap in terms of tint violations, illegal number plate, price and brand would be the Toyota Vellfire, i.e. the preferred choice of vehicle for “special” members of society with self-accorded “special privileges”…
My perspective on the tint:
Ministry of Transport should set something that is reasonable to begin with. eg, the windscreen VLT of 75%. Even cars without tint, the VLT is already at this level as the glass naturally blocks out some light. Been to puspakom with 2 cars without tint and both of different make showed 73% , and 75%. so what is the point to set the front to 75% if tinting in such a hot weather country is allowed? The whole idea of limiting this is to make sure it’s safe for driving and law enforcement can see the driver…perhaps set something between 50-60%? something that makes sense for the ppl to comply. if i install 75% on windscreen, and when tested i still failed and get summoned, i will too go all out. there is no difference !
now come to enforcement on those that looking for trouble… whole car totally can’t see through. when got pulled over, the tint should be torn on the spot plus summon. No point to just issue summon as number of non compliance cars will remain the same on the road. when they are less on the road, the number will continue to go down. when you see everyone having dark tints and roaming around freely, others will just follow too … it’s herd instinct!
If you stop selling special number to rich ppl to make them special, then they will not bother about the plate to begin with. But you chose to make money through this business, after selling now you want to restrict their original intention to be special! So ministers ministers sekalian, please think about this and reflect against the wall.
Our ministry just carrying on the “good” work of exTM Anthony Loke, Spesial plate Salesman No1.
Toyota recond, Vellfire, estima, Alphard, harrier, Wish mostly came with dark tint..Standard
No worries, once you got a Tuk Tuk Sign on your registration plate, ok, jalan je…
Don’t car pasal with dark tint not follow JPJ rule.
1 kali kena,
Koyakkan, Saman + Masuk Puspkam..
Wasted time and money..
Let assume both couple working.
Husband RM6000 + wife RM6000 = RM12000 T20
After deduct incokme tax and EPF, left RM9000
Link house RM900k++, monthly installment = RM3000
According to the study, T20 buy car more than 160k.
Huscand car, installment RM2000
Wife car, installment RM2000
Only 2 kids.
Daycare + tuition = RM1000 x 2 = RM2000
Insurance husband, wife and kids, monthly = RM1000
Really not much for RM1000 when you really need it one day.
Breakfast + Lunch + dinner = RM10 x 4 x 30 = RM1200
Petrol = RM0.20/km x 50km two way x 2 person x 30 days = RM600
Car maintenance average = RM200 x 2 = RM400 monthly (definitely not enough when car get older)
Entertainment = 4 days x RM120 (meal) = RM480
Net income RM9000
Expenses RM12680
Groceries? Misc?
Smart government, this is T20 that you mean?
Don’t be dumb please, don’t….
“Really not much for RM1000 when you really need it one day.”
You sounds like an insurance agent
Cash is king
Poor governance & no enforcement.
This dark tint & fancy plates are visible and clearly seen on the road. At first place, don’t allow the shop to even sell the fancy plate. Make it illegal as selling drugs. Sell, buy, own all wrong. Like this, change govt 100 times also cannot settle.
Same goes to tint. Why the shop can follow customer request to fix dark tint but they are not at fault? If JPJ wants to make easy extra income, just ronda & summon kaw2. Don’t forget to also go after illegal modification & excessive noise. These buggers are asking to be summoned. No need to research and pay consultant.
Ok what. That’s how Malaysian donate to the gov.
JPJ and traffic police all waiting for orders from atasan to do their job….