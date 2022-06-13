In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 13 June 2022 12:27 pm / 12 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) recently carried out Ops Lampu HID in Penang to catch motorists whose vehicles are illegally retrofitted with xenon-based HID (high-intensity discharge) headlamps.

According to the department, such headlamp conversions can disrupt the vision of other road users due to excessive glare and be dangerous during rainy weather as well as cause discomfort to drivers from the opposite direction. As reported previously, lights that differ from the original ones that came with the vehicle are illegal, as they do not follow the specifications of the manufacturer.

The department added that the operation was carried out after receiving feedback from the public with enforcement of offences being carried out under Rule 94 of the 1959 Motor Vehicle Rules (Construction and Use) whereby “the condition of any vehicles that are used on the road and all the parts and accessories must not cause or pose danger to those who are in vehicles or on the road at all times”.

Vehicle owners are given ten days to restore the headlamps to their original specifications, and violation of this rule is punishable by a fine of up to RM2,000 or prison for up to 6 months under Section 119 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.