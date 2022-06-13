The road transport department (JPJ) recently carried out Ops Lampu HID in Penang to catch motorists whose vehicles are illegally retrofitted with xenon-based HID (high-intensity discharge) headlamps.
According to the department, such headlamp conversions can disrupt the vision of other road users due to excessive glare and be dangerous during rainy weather as well as cause discomfort to drivers from the opposite direction. As reported previously, lights that differ from the original ones that came with the vehicle are illegal, as they do not follow the specifications of the manufacturer.
The department added that the operation was carried out after receiving feedback from the public with enforcement of offences being carried out under Rule 94 of the 1959 Motor Vehicle Rules (Construction and Use) whereby “the condition of any vehicles that are used on the road and all the parts and accessories must not cause or pose danger to those who are in vehicles or on the road at all times”.
Vehicle owners are given ten days to restore the headlamps to their original specifications, and violation of this rule is punishable by a fine of up to RM2,000 or prison for up to 6 months under Section 119 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
Comments
why dont jpj penang crackdown on DAP MPs children getting traffic escorts first?
You mean your umno children?DAP MP themselves don’t even have any escort when they were in the gov.
Well technically it should be Penang PDRM chief should crackdown on his downline giving DAP preferential treatment, but I got your point there.
For UMNO sake, that creature its my blardy gudfren Azeez pawKawtim rahim goddam beruk son. They shud stay in the zoo instead of roaming outside, LOL
JPJ needs to update their laws. If the conversion is done properly it should be allowed especially if its not glaring. My first gen Persona lights are so sad its dangerous. HIDs with glass bowl and at 4300k should be allowed, if not, ask the manufacturer to update the bulbs. smh and pls, BMW laser headlights and myvi lights came from factory are not fit to be OTR!
got meh proper
every times only showing. So many cars otr buy without action. Polis nampak pun bust tak tahu saja.
Good Operation. Please conduct this activity on entire country
pls also crack down on vios driver who had their rear fog light on for no reason those thing hurt my eyes.
Learn from China and ask the driver to stare at their own vehicle headlights for 1 hour…
Not only cars, need also crack down motorcycles (especially those big bikes) with modified / added LED running lamps without proper adjust the angle.
Not sure what can be done for those vehicles with originally fitted but not so intelligent auto hi-beam? always throw hi-beam during daytime!
buat wayang only…so many orang kayangan flout laws like nobody business