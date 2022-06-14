In Cars, Feature Stories / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 June 2022 10:09 am / 0 comments

Buying a used car is supposed to be a simple, straightforward matter, but can turn out to be otherwise. If you’re lucky, you’ll come across a previously-owned ride without issues and hasn’t been tampered with, but most of the time, this isn’t usually the case.

Unless you’re absolutely sure you know what you’re looking at, there are plenty of pitfalls awaiting the used car buyer. Usually, this involves being unable to spot red flags, problems or potential issues, most of which can be hidden from plain sight.

Take, for instance, flood-damaged vehicles. Given the high occurrence of these from the wave of flash floods in recent times, a major worry a lot of buyers have when purchasing a used car is wondering if the unit they’re eyeing is free of such damage. After all, repairs can mask this to the average person, enough that they wouldn’t be able to tell.

That’s where buying a used car from a reputable, trusted dealership, one which can certify the condition of the car to be free of such damage, makes a world of difference, because it eliminates any guesswork and, more importantly, worries.

One such company promising zero flood-damaged cars in its inventory is myTukar. It employs stringent checks and processes to guarantee that the vehicles sold under the company banner have not been involved in floods.

This involves a rigorous 160-point inspection, starting from understanding the full history of the car to inspecting every nook and cranny under the hood – nothing is left out to ensure all cars are free from major accidents and floods, so you get a quality drive.

The extensive 160-point inspection includes checks on the engine, steering, brakes & suspension, transmission & clutch, exterior & interior, as well as the underbody & under the hood. If corrections or repairs are required, the necessary is carried out by myTukar’s Refurbishment Centre, which ensures that the repair and replacement of parts are performed correctly to make the car as good as new.

The state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre carries out stringent and detailed work on both interior and exterior, including body & paint correction and detailing & hygiene processes, according to “myTukar Certified Pre-Owned” standards. Upon completion, this earns the vehicle a myTukar Certified badge.

Another known issue practiced by used car dealers is mileage tampering, which a buyer will be unable to ascertain. Here, myTukar stands out by openly declaring that the cars it is selling all show the original mileage. The company guarantees that all its myTukar certified cars’ mileage are non-tampered, meaning that what you see on the odometer is what the car has actually clocked.

Additionally, the company offers further peace of mind to buyers by backing up each vehicle it sells with a warranty and free service, differentiating it from other used car dealers. Used cars are often sold in an “as is” condition, usually with no warranty or after-sales service offered.

However, all myTukar certified cars come with a one-year extended warranty that covers both engine and gearbox, as well as 2X free service. Standard for every car it sells, this provides peace of mind for customers and makes their car ownership hassle-free, because the car maintenance cycle and the hassle that comes with it are taken care of by myTukar.

Aside from all these segment leading features, the company is also offering a no questions asked, five-day money-back guaranteed policy if you’re not happy with your purchase. All this makes a vehicle purcahse from the brand absolutely worry-free.

myTukar AutoFair 2022 – worry-free purchases, with lots of goodies

If you’re looking for a worry-free purchase, you’ll want to check out the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 being held at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru this June 17 to 19. Aside from a wide variety of cars to pick from, there are also plenty of goodies in store for buyers.

Make a vehicle purchase at the event and you could win one of the 10 pairs of all-expense paid tickets to watch Liverpool play against Manchester United in Bangkok. Book your vehicle by June 19 and get it delivered by June 30, answer a quiz correctly when you get a phone call, and you could be on your way to Thailand to watch the friendly. If you register your interest ahead of the event here, you’ll get an extra chance to be in the running for those tickets to the live game.

You’ll receive additional special offers when you purchase your car at the event, such as loan interest rates as low as 1.88% for the FIRST 100 bookings as well as the chance to win up to RM1,000 worth of vouchers with the Spin & Win promo.

What’s more, there’s RM12,000 worth of exclusive lucky draw prizes to be won. These include an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5 console, an Android SmartTV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum as well as a Karcher water jet, a Karcher vacuum and a Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

Additionally, as mentioned earlier, every myTukar purchase includes a free one-year extended warranty and two free service appointments. Everything from Puspakom Inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications, to insurance arrangement is taken care of by the company. And, should you encounter an issue or simply change your mind about a vehicle, you can just return it thanks to the company’s 5-day money back guarantee – no questions asked.

You’ll be able to trade-in your current car at myTukar Auto Fair 2022 – the company’s product geniuses will be able to provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer with maximum value for your vehicle at the event. Visit the myTukar website to start browsing!

As for refreshments, food trucks will be available at the event, so visitors will be able to purchase food and drinks. Covid-19 prevention procedures will be in place – masks are mandatory at all times, but physical distancing is not compulsory. The event crew and staff will frequently clean the whole venue as well as frequently-touched equipment and surfaces such as cars, communal facilities, etc to ensure safety aspects are maintained.

More information can be found at the official myTukar event website. Head on over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 this June 17-19, from 9.30am to 8pm daily. You may also reach out to us below:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, JB

Jalan Masai Lama,

Taman Perindustrian Plentong

81750 Johor Bahru, Johor.