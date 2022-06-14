In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 June 2022 11:40 am / 0 comments

The transport ministry has met with micro-mobility vehicle associations and operators to listen to their views following the government’s decision to ban these vehicles from being used on public roads. According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the ministry received valuable feedback during the dialogue session, which was held over the weekend.

In a statement made on Facebook, he said that he received several good suggestions and viewpoints that can be considered for follow-up action. Among them involve having micro-mobility vehicle associations and operators included in the transport ministry’s joint committee as well as continuing safety awareness campaigns to educate the public, especially for users of such vehicles.

On April 26, the ministry announced that certain micro-mobility vehicles had been banned from being used on roads. The ban covers mopeds, personal mobility aids (i.e. motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters) and personal mobility devices (i.e. e-scooters, hoverboards, skateboards, kick scooters).

At the time, Wee said that the public could still use these devices, but not on public roads, where they could mix with other motor vehicles and put everyone at risk.

He reiterated this during the Sunday dialogue session, stressing that the government did not completely ban the use of micro-mobility vehicles in Malaysia. However, they should only be operated in a safe and controlled environment.

He said the ban only applies on their use on roads in the interest of public safety, and that the decision was made after taking into account the views and involvement of various stakeholders, including local authorities.

“I place a high importance on road safety and want our roads to be safe for all users,” he explained, adding that the reasoning behind all this was because of the high rate of road accidents in the country, with 64-67% involving motorcycle users.

To this end, he said the ministry is in the midst of preparing a detailed guideline on the use of micro-mobility vehicles in the country, including areas and places where their use is prohibited. This will be prepared by the town and country planning department (PLANMalaysia), he said.