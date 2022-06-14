In Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 14 June 2022 4:25 pm / Comments are Disabled

As you’ll all well know, the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 is happening this weekend, June 17 to 19, at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru. For those looking to purchase a car but can’t deal with the months-long wait for a new one, there are plenty of good condition pre-owned vehicles in store for you, all at attractive prices!

This time, we’re taking a look at two popular Mazda SUVs, both of which are current models and therefore almost identical to what you can find in showrooms. The 2018 CX-3 you see here is in facelifted form, introduced in Malaysia that same year, and is now on sale through myTukar for RM107,100. That equates to instalments starting from only RM1,174 per month*.

As with all other myTukar Certified vehicles, this CX-3 has undergone a 160-point inspection and passed with flying colours, with its engine, transmission, battery, suspension, tyres, brakes and air-conditioning all cleared of any faults. The on-board diagnostics also turned up no errors, while the exterior and interior are in almost perfect conditions save for a small windscreen chip and minor scratches on the door mirrors and gearknob.

The facelift enhances the look of the CX-3 with a new grille, taillights and additional chrome accents, plus snazzy 18-inch alloy wheels; the premium Snowflake White Pearl paint on this car does well to highlight the refreshed design. Inside, there are slimmer air vents and an electronic parking brake, plus better sound insulation for a more refined drive. The part-suede upholstery gives the cabin a premium feel.

The CX-3 is also fully equipped, coming with LED headlights, keyless entry, push-button start, a power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, automatic air-conditioning, a head-up display, a seven-inch touchscreen and a reverse camera. Powering this zippy little crossover is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated engine producing 154 PS and 204 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Looking for something a bit bigger? The CX-5 is a perennial favourite, and this second-generation model comes in the desirable high-spec 2.0 litre trim and Soul Red Crystal paint. Also built in 2018, it’s yours through myTukar for RM126,500, or from just RM1,387 a month*.

As with the CX-3 above, the CX-5 has passed the same comprehensive 160-point inspection, with no defects to the mechanicals or electronics. Again, the exterior and interior of the car is relatively mint, with only the minor front lip scuffing and small windscreen, grille and left headlight chips to show for its four years of use.

That leaves the crimson hue unblemished and fully able to showcase the CX-5’s curvaceous body, while the interior is fully upholstered in black leather. There’s plenty of kit, too, including the i-Activsense suite of driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. The CX-3’s engine and gearbox combination also powers the CX-5, here boosted to 164 PS and 210 Nm.

But what if you want something else? Don’t worry, as there’s lots of other cars for you to check out at myTukar Auto Fair 2022. For greater peace of mind, every myTukar Certified car has undergone a 160-point inspection – just like the Mazdas here – to make sure it is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage.

What’s more, every myTukar purchase comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments, both of which are rare in the used car marketplace. And if you have somehow unearthed a problem with your car or simply changed your mind, you can return it within five days of your purchase, no questions asked, thanks to myTukar’s money back guarantee.

myTukar Experience Centres such as the one in Johor Bahru are one-stop centres that facilitate a seamless car-buying journey, designed with customer convenience in mind. Every step of the process – including Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications and insurance arrangement – is handled by the company. You can trade in your current vehicle, too, and on-site product experts will provide a trade-in offer on the spot, giving you maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

And that’s not all. Every purchase made at the event will put you in the running to win one of ten all-expense-paid tickets for two to watch Liverpool play Manchester United in Bangkok. Simply book your car by June 19, have it delivered by June 30 and answer a quiz when you receive a phone call from myTukar, and you could be on your way to watch two of England’s biggest football teams fight it out in the Land of Smiles.

There are lots of other perks when you buy your car at myTukar Auto Fair 2022, including interest rates as low as 1.88% for the first 100 customers, along with a chance to win up to RM1,000 in vouchers in the Spin & Win promo. You also stand a chance to win prizes worth a total of RM12,000, including an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5, an Android Smart TV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum, a Karcher water jet and vacuum and a Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

Of course, there are more than just cars at the event, including food trucks to sate your thirst and hunger. For everyone’s safety, there will be a number of COVID-19 precautions enforced, including mandatory mask usage and regular sanitisation by the event crew and staff, particularly frequently-touched surfaces.

With so much in store for you, you’d be wise to head over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, Johor Bahru, happening on June 17 to 19 from 9:30am to 8pm daily. For more information, visit the official myTukar event website or contact:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : +6018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Plentong, JB

Jalan Masai Lama,

Taman Perindustrian Plentong

81750 Johor Bahru, Johor.

*Terms and conditions apply

GALLERY: 2018 Mazda CX-3 2.0 Skyactiv-G 2WD at myTukar Auto Fair 2022