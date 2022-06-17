In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 17 June 2022 8:06 pm / 0 comments

Subaru has unveiled the 2023 Ascent SUV facelift, bringing visual updates to the three-row SUV along with the EyeSight suite of driver assistance systems as well as updated infotainment and connectivity equipment. This comes four years after the pre-facelift made its debut in November 2017, and like that car, the 2023 facelift is built in Lafayette, Indiana.

Exterior updates for this 2023 model-year facelift include a new front fascia with a redesigned grille, headlights and front bumper, while the rear end has also be revised with new C-shaped tail lamps. Five trim levels of the 2023 Ascent are offered in North America – the base variant, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited and the range-topping Touring variant.

The sole powertrain specification comes courtesy of a 2.4 litre turbocharged boxer four-cylinder petrol engine produces 260 hp, mated to a Lineartronic CVT with eight virtual ratios for manual control, accessed via shift paddles behind the steering wheel. The 2023 Ascent is rated for a 5,000-pound (2,270 kg) towing capacity.

Driveline on the Ascent features Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-Mode as well as hill descent control and active torque vectoring that is standard across all trim levels.

Active safety in the 2023 Ascent comes courtesy of the latest version of the EyeSight driver assistance technology, which has been enhanced to operate more smoothly in a wider range of conditions, says Subaru. The gains come from a wider field of view, updated control software, as well as the addition of an electric brake booster.

A wide-angle mono camera is also added across the model range, working in conjunction with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The new mono camera a wider field of view in order to more quickly recognise bicycles and pedestrians when the Ascent enters an intersection at low speeds. When those are detected, the EyeSight system will alert the driver, and if necessary, apply the brakes to avoid collision.

On variants Premium and above which come equipped with blind spot detection with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, the EyeSight suite on the 2023 Ascent now includes Automatic Emergency Steering.

As the name indicates, this feature works with the pre-collision braking system to steer the vehicle away from an impending collision at speeds of less than 80 km/h. Also available is the Surround View Monitor for a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle.

The Premium variant is also equipped with an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearlever selector, and independent climate controls for the second-row seats.

For infotainment, all versions of the 2023 Ascent get a tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen that grants access to multimedia playback, climate control, X-Mode and vehicle configuration settings; smartphone connectivity is provided through wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

Here, the Premium trim brings optional Wi-Fi and Starlink Connected Services, along with an options package that brings keyless access with starter button, powered tailgate, a self-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink and Reverse Automatic Braking. For seating, the Premium can be specified with either a bench second row or individual captain’s chairs.

To those, standard kit on the Onyx Edition trim adds a powered moonroof, reverse automatic braking, powered tailgate and keyless access with starter button. Rolling stock on the Onyx Edition variant is a set of 20-inch wheels.

On the next rung up, the Limited variant adds DriverFocus and the powered tailgate with an automatic lock button for the tailgate and all doors. Inside, the Limited packs leather upholstery, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and seat bottom cushion extension, a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, and second-row window sunshades.

The Limited trim variant also brings a USB-A charging port for the third row, as well as heated second-row seating and 360-degree heating for the leather steering wheel; this variant can also be specified with either bench seats or captain’s chairs for the second row. On its exterior, the Limited gets LED fog lamps, lower door cladding with chrome highlights, and machine-finished 20-inch alloy wheels.

Topping the range is the Touring variant, packing features from the Limited and adds a high-gloss black front grille, chrome door handles, and door mirrors in satin chrome with integrated indicators. Inside, the Touring brings matte-finish wood grain accented trim and perforated leather in a choice of Slate Black or Java Brown. The Touring also brings three-mode ventilated seating for the driver and front passenger.

For infotainment, the Touring variant packs a Harman Kardon QuantumLogic surround sound system with Cabin Connect, the surround-view monitor system, smart rear-view mirror and a 180-degree front camera.