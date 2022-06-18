In Cars, Hyundai / By Paul Tan / 18 June 2022 8:30 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has started teasing an upcoming new model developed especially for emerging markets like South East Asia and India. This is the Hyundai Stargazer, a compact three-row MPV said to be in the segment of cars as the Mitsubishi Xpander, Toyota Veloz and the upcoming 2022 Perodua Alza replacement.

The front end image we see here reveals that Stargazer takes lots of inspiration from it’s older sibling the Hyundai Staria. It looks decidedly futuristic, which could be a real plus point on the showroom floor.

The sleek futuristic shape continues to be seen in the side profile. The roof slopes downwards towards the rear of the car, offering it a more sleeker, aero shape compared to the Staria, which has a boxier rear end.

Door handles positioned towards the rear edge of the rear door means it will have regular doors like its competitors instead of being a sliding door compact MPV like the Toyota Sienta.

We think it will likely be powered by some form of normally aspirated 1.5 litre engine driving the front wheels like it’s competitors – most likely the 1.5 litre SmartStream engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque.

What do you think of what we can see of the new Hyundai Stargazer so far, would it be a worthy competitor to the popular Mitsubishi Xpander?