By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2022

In the Japan motorcycle market, the Honda Cub 110 line up, comprising of the Super Cub 110 and the Cross Cub 110, receives upgrades for 2022. The upgrades include enhancements to the looks as well as road safety.

The main change to the Super Cub 110 for this year is the brakes, with the front mechanical drum brake replaced with the hydraulic brake disc with two-piston calliper with single-channel ABS. However, the rear wheel is still stopped using a drum brake.

In the engine room, the classic single-cylinder, OHC, air-cooled mill still displaces 109 cc, but stroke is now longer with the engine itself brought into compliance with the Japanese Reiwa 2 emissions standard. Mated to a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch, the Super Cub 110 produces 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Meanwhile, the Super Cub 110 gets 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, shod with 80/90 tyres front and rear. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear, both non-adjustable.

Differentiating the Super Cub 110 and its Cross Cub 110 sibling are the headlight and exhaust, with the Cross Cub 110 carrying simpler body panels. 4.1 litres of fuel is carried in the tank, while weight is 108 kg.