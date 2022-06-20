In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 June 2022 2:05 pm / 5 comments

A Twitter post going viral on Malaysian internet shows a group of motorcyclists on the North-South Highway held near the Tanjung Malim Rest and Recreation (RnR) area. Police from Muallim district were conducting a road block that saw 312 riders summoned for various offences.

Muallim district police chief, Surperintendet Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the group of riders was moving in convoy fashion from for north- and south-bound directions and were said to be heading to a restaurant in Tanjung Malim. “Summons were issued for offences such as not having a driving licence, expired road tax, no rear view mirrors, incomplete or fancy number plates and modified exhausts,” said Superintendent Hasni.

Superintendent Hasni reminded motorists police will not compromise against any individual who commits an offence and action will be taken in accordance with the law. He also reminded the public to be mindful of social distancing even though the country is now in the Covid-19 pandemic recovery phase.