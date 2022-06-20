In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 June 2022 10:40 am / 5 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has released new and extended operating hours for its counters at UTC (Urban Transformation Centres) nationwide, effective today (June 20). The new hours provide more convenience to the working population who are unable to get errands done during work hours.

Now, JPJ at UTC is open from 8am in the morning to 9pm at night on weekdays. That’s 13 hours, and unlike standard government offices, they are not closed for lunch. The exception is on Friday, where there’s a break for prayers from 12.15 to 2.45 pm. On weekends, 8am to 5pm, a nine-hour window.

The operating hours and Friday break time for JPJ UTC counters in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan are slightly different – see the image above. UTCs are open daily except for public or state holidays. No need to take leave to get JPJ matters done – this is a good one.