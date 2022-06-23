In Local News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 23 June 2022 11:53 am / 4 comments

The Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival returns to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for Round 2 of Season 5, after a two-year stint of running behind closed doors due to pandemic restrictions.

The headline act that is the Vios Challenge once again brings four categories of racers to the proceedings, where there will be the Super Sporting class for professional and elite drivers, the Sporting class for amateur racers, the Rookie class for budding young talent and the Promotional class for celebrities.

Doing wheel-to-wheel battle on the Sepang International Circuit in the Promotional class will be actors Shukri Yahaya and Zizan Razak, television host Nabil Ahmad, actress Janna Nick, singers Wany Hasrita, Nabila Razali and Khai Bahar, actress and presenter Ain Edruce and TV personality Ahirine Ahirudin.

“We can’t wait to welcome back all the fans and spectators to the Festival. It’s been two long years racing with fans due to the pandemic. This is for sure shaping out to become an exciting weekend,” said Shukri Yahaya. To be held over two days of the weekend from June 25 to 26, entry to the festival is free of charge and is open to families; just be sure to register your attendance beforehand at the TGR Festival website.

The Super Sporting class will be comprised of some of the best young and experienced racers, including Toyota Gazoo Racing ambassador Tengku Djan Ley Tengku Mahaleel, veteran racers Eddie Liew and Boy Wong, international series drivers Mitchell Cheah, Mark Darwin and Mohammed Fariqe Hairuman.

Young guns also feature in the Super Sporting class, joined by Hayden Haikal (Season 3 Sporting class champion), open-wheeler racer Alister Yoong, as well as Freddie Ang and Ady Rahimy.

Bringing the heat will be the strongly contested Sporting class, which will feature the likes of Naquib Azlan – who won the Rookie class last year – along with Bradley Benedict Anthony, Abdul Miqail and Mirza Syahmi Mahzan.

For this season, the Rookie class will be joined by simulator racers Muhammad Hamdany Abdul Hamid and Nabil Azlan, kart racers Sharique Zulqarnain and Muizz Musyaffa, and the first female Rookie class competitor, Adele Liew.

Off-circuit, the return to welcoming on-site visitors also welcomes live music performances; Malaysian rock band Bunkface will be performing on Saturday, June 25 while Indonesian Singer Judika will feature on Sunday, June 26. Also taking to the stage this weekend will be singers and Vios Challenge racers Nabila Razali, Khai Bahar and Wany Hasrita.

Also present will be merchandise and promotional booths, carnival games and more activities on-site. Fancy taking to the Sepang International Circuit yourself? the Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival is also hosting the All-Wheel fest for non-motorised vehicles such as bicycles, push scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and the like, and a pump ramp will be set up on location as well.

Skateboarding lessons will be offered for those who are keen, and for fans of Zumba, there will be a group session held on Sunday June 26. After burning off those calories, you can then put them all right back with the urban street dining zone that will be set up, offering a selection of local delicacies.

If you can’t make it to SIC but you want to catch up on the action, the racing and stage performances will be streamed live on the UMW Toyota Motor Malaysia website, as well as on the Toyota Malaysia and Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia Facebook pages. Once again, for those who plan to attend, register ahead of time at the TGR Festival website; entry to the festival this weekend is free of charge.