Making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK is the App EV i300 electric motorcycle (e-bike), designed for use in the urban environment. There are four model variants of the i300 in Zapp EV’s initial lineup – the i300 Carbon Launch Edition at 7,995 pounds (RM43,146), the i300 Carbon and i300 Bio, both priced at 6,995 pounds (RM37,749), and the i300 Ocean, at 5,750 pounds (RM31,031).

The i300 features an exoskeleton frame that is intended to be minimalist and lightweight, with the entire package weighing 92 kg without batteries, 102 kg with batteries installed. With seating for one, the i300 gets a claimed 60 km of range while in Eco mode, supplied by twin 72V Lithium-ion battery packs weighing 6 kg each and rated at 720 Wh.

Charging time from 20% to 80% battery capacity using a standard domestic socket takes under 40 minutes while time to full charge was not disclosed. Motive power comes from a air-cooled permanent magnet motor rated at 14 kW, or the equivalent of 20 hp, giving the i300 a zero to 50 km/h time of 2.2 seconds and a governed maximum speed of 96 km/h.

Power goes to the rear with a carbon-fibre belt, and the i300 rolls on 14-inch wheels, shod with 120/70 and 140/60 rubber. Braking is done with a single floating 255 mm disc on the front with radial-mount four-piston calliper while the rear gets a 220 mm disc and two-piston calliper, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment.

The i300 comes with a wide range of customisation options, including three seat colours and six paint options for the front cowl/fender. Body material options include NONA-carbon composite, NONA-natural composite and ocean recycled plastic, with modular-interchangeable under-seat storage and diamond cut wheels in a range of colours.