24 June 2022

JPJ has announced that VJF and JVL are the next number plate series up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

WPKL’s latest running number series is ‘VJF’, and it’s open for tender today, June 24. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on June 28. As usual, the results will be out the following day, June 29. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JVL’. The bidding period starts June 26 and will close at 10pm on June 30. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

