24 June 2022

The myTukar Auto Fair 2022 is happening again next weekend, July 1 to 3, returning to the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. As you can expect, there will be plenty of vehicles for you to choose here, and if you’re looking for something a bit more premium, we have two great options just for you.

For a sporty vehicle that will turn heads, you can’t go wrong with the W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, seen here in higher-spec A250 AMG Line trim. You won’t have to break the bank to take home this spicy little number, as it’s on sale for RM228,700, equating to instalments starting from just RM2,507 a month*.

The A-Class is the quintessential Stuttgart hatchback, and the fact that you can’t buy a regular five-door new anymore means this is one of the best chances you’ll get of scoring arguably the better-looking body style. The A250 comes fully imported and with the desirable AMG Line bodykit to boot, and this particular unit has had a rear spoiler and diffuser fitted to make it look more like the full-fat AMG models.

Inside, the A-Class belies its entry-level tag with a premium look and feel, highlighted by the world’s first application of the now ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This latest infotainment system is showcased to its absolute limit here, with twin 10.25-inch displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and the advanced “Hey Mercedes” voice control system.

While the base A200 gets a Renault-sourced engine and gearbox, the A250 is powered by Mercedes-Benz’s own 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 224 PS and 350 Nm of torque and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This 2019 unit – which has covered just 28,572 km in three years – is myTukar Certified, meaning it has undergone a 160-point inspection. The report turned up no issues with the engine, transmission, battery, suspension, tyres, brakes or air-conditioning, as well as zero errors from the on-board diagnostics and absolutely no defects on the exterior and interior. It’s as spotless as they come.

If you’re looking for something much more spacious, you can have a look at this 2015 BMW 328i Gran Turismo. Big space doesn’t mean a big price, as this Bavarian carryall is yours for just RM111,600, or as low as RM1,223 a month*!

The GT is based on the sweet-handling F30 3 Series but offers the interior space of the larger 5 Series, with plenty of rear legroom and a big boot, plus frameless windows for that classy coupé-like experience. The 328i is in turn the top trim level sold in Malaysia, coming with the Sport exterior package, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and a reverse camera, along with all the usual BMW trimmings.

Power comes from a punchy 2.0 litre turbo four-pot that churns out 245 PS and 350 Nm, sent to the rear wheels through ZF’s creamy eight-speed automatic. Remarkably, it has travelled just 47,079 km in seven years; it too is myTukar Certified and carries no mechanical faults, diagnostic errors or visual blemishes.

But what if you want something else? Don’t worry, as there are more than 1,000 other cars for you to check out at myTukar Auto Fair 2022. For greater peace of mind, every myTukar Certified car has undergone a 160-point inspection – just like these two cars here here – to make sure it is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage.

All myTukar Certified cars also undergo an extensive refurbishment and reconditioning process to ensure it’s as good as new. myTukar has its own state-of-the-art Refurbishment Centre to carry out the refurbishment of the vehicle. Both the interior and exterior of the vehicle, including all electronic features, will undergo repair and refurbishment according to myTukar Certified Pre-Owned standards. All this is done under strict compliance as myTukar’s priority is its customers’ safety.

What’s more, every myTukar purchase comes with a FREE one-year extended warranty and two FREE service appointments, both of which are rare in the used car marketplace. And if you have somehow unearthed a problem with your car or simply changed your mind, you can return it within five days of your purchase, no questions asked, thanks to myTukar’s money back guarantee.

myTukar Experience Centres such as the one in Puchong South are one-stop centres that facilitate a seamless car-buying journey, designed with customer convenience in mind. Every step of the process – including Puspakom inspection, JPJ registration, loan applications and insurance arrangement – is handled by the company. You can trade in your current vehicle, too, and on-site product experts will provide a trade-in offer on the spot, giving you maximum value for your vehicle at the event.

And that’s not all. Every purchase made at the event will put you in the running to win an all-expense-paid trip to Sydney, Australia. This is just one of several rewards worth a total of up to RM800,000, including offers such as interest rates as low as 1.88% for the first 150 customers.

You’ll also stand a chance to win up to RM1,000 in vouchers in the Spin & Win promo, as well as prizes worth a total of RM12,000 – including an iPhone 13, an iPad, a PlayStation 5, an Android Smart TV, a Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum, a Karcher water jet and vacuum and a Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine.

Of course, there are more than just cars at the event, including food trucks to sate your thirst and hunger. For everyone’s safety, there will be a number of COVID-19 precautions enforced, including mandatory mask usage and regular sanitisation by the event crew and staff, particularly frequently-touched surfaces.

The myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South is located along Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) at Lot 14225, KM 3.8. It’s just before the Puchong Barat toll plaza if you’re coming from IOI Mall and Bandar Puteri, on your left side – it’s hard to miss.

Incidentally, the mysterious orange box that was last seen at the myTukar Plentong event will appear at various locations nationwide, so be sure to scan to find out more!

With so much in store for you, you’d be wise to head over to the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 at myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South, happening on July 1 to 3 from 9:30am to 9pm daily. For more information, visit the official myTukar event website, where you can also check out the available inventory. You may also contact:

Call : 03-7890 4499

WhatsApp : 018-2249999

Email: [email protected]

myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South

Lot 14225, KM 3.8,

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong,

47100 Puchong, Selangor

*Terms and conditions apply

GALLERY: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A250 AMG Line at myTukar Auto Fair 2022